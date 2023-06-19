WA Cricket – Wikipedia





WA cricket (formerly known as the Western Australian Cricket Association or READ)[1] is the governing body for cricket in Western Australia. The WACA was founded on November 5, 1885. In 1893, the association opened the WACA Ground.[2][3] Elite cricket [ edit ] WA Cricket is responsible for managing Western Australia’s first-class male cricket team in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup and the female team in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL). In the Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League, the state is represented by the Perth Scorchers & Perth Scorchers (Women) respectively. Matches [ edit ] WA Cricket is responsible for managing Western Australian Premier Cricket.[4] The society previously hosted a popular annual cricket festival at Lilac Hill in Guildford between a chairman’s XI and the visiting International XI team. The first match in 1990 attracted 12,000 spectators to watch the hosts play the England XI. The last of these took place in 2009 due to the difficulty of scheduling these types of matches on international team tours. Management [ edit ] The current Chief Executive Officer is Christina Matthews.[5] Chair – The Honorable Terry Waldron

Directors appointed by the board – Eva Skira AM (Vice President), David Bailey, Kerry Sanderson AC CVO

Member Representatives -Michael Veletta, Tom Percy QC, Graeme Wood, Nicola Brandon

Representative of the WA District Cricket Council (Inc.). -Christian Bauer

Representative of the statewide Cricket Commission Avril Fahey preferences [ edit ] WA Cricket is affiliated with Cricket Australia.



