Riot during Benin-Senegal football match kills two | News





The incident happened during a weekend qualifier between Benin and Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2024.

A stampede during a qualifier for the January 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Cotonou, Benin, left at least two people dead and many others injured. The tragedy happened on Saturday as Benin’s Cheetahs and Senegal’s Teranga Lions were about to battle at the Stade du General Mathieu Kerekou, local media and French broadcaster RFI reported. Minutes before kick-off, the crowd’s attention shifted from the footballers to the stands of the stadium due to an influx of fans. Those at the entrance tried to force their way in and caused a stampede when they collided with those who had just entered, a witness told Sport Africa News. People dropped like flies. Many were trampled, suffocated and some were left hanging on the fence, another witness told the sports press agency. I saw people flocking in. When the scene started, instead of warning their colleagues outside to close the door, the stewards were downstairs, advising people to go next door while they were trapped. On Sunday, Benin’s sports minister gathered all parties involved in the event, from organizers to security agents, to understand what caused the deadly incident, RFI reported. For all matches of the country’s national team, entry is free, but a pass is required to get through the gates of the venue. According to Sport Africa News, the Beninese government announced 48 hours before the event that people could pick up their tickets from nine distribution outlets that were eventually overwhelmed. The match ended in a 1–1 draw after a 78th-minute goal from Benin’s Abdoul Rachid Mumuini canceled out Senegal defender Abdoulaye Seck’s first-half opener.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/19/stampede-during-benin-senegal-football-match-kills-two

