A fusion of classic customization and modern innovation





The bold new collection honors historic tennis styles, combined with the latest performance technologies that strive for new design traditions

Pieces within the collection are created with increased pattern efficiency, a technique that reduces fabric waste

The collection will be for sale on and through the adidas app from June 1, 2023 Today, adidas introduces its FW23 London Tennis collection, a blend of traditional techniques and groundbreaking technology. The collection is launched as the tennis world turns its sights to grass, famously one of the most challenging surfaces to play on. While this means players must constantly adapt and renew their game, tradition prevails when it comes to the clothes they wear on the pitch. To equip players with the best products possible, this collection is made with the latest adidas technology to meet the challenges of modern tennis. The collection is also inspired by methods and fabrics favored by London tailors, including some pleated and seersucker fabrics, which pay homage to the heritage of the location. Certain pieces also feature the use of a raised patternefficiency technology, a tailoring technique, which aims to minimize fabric waste. The collection consists of 14 pieces, ranging from performance t-shirts, dresses, jackets and shorts. Annette Steingass, Senior Director of Tennis & Court Sports Apparel commented: When designing our tennis collections, we always strive to pay homage to the surface it is worn on and the city in which it premieres. For this collection we were inspired by tailors in London. We studied their unique techniques and then worked to combine those methods, which have stood the test of time, with our technology. We were excited to see our next generation of athletes in the collection as they strive to inspire new traditions on and off the field this turf season. Key pieces in the new FW23 London Tennis collection include: The Women’s Dress Pro and the Seamless Y-Tank Pro, featuring visuals inspired by heraldry and grid patterns found in tennis, including nets, rackets and court line shapes.

The Men AEROREADY FreeLift T-shirt with print, featuring ‘Technical Heraldry’ artwork – a nod to gate designs at sporting venues and artisan crafts from around the world.

The Men Tennis Seamless AEROREADY T-Shirt Pro, built with maximum comfort and breathability in mind, with open holes and ventilated structures that keep athletes feeling dry and comfortable on the court while performing at the highest level.

The Men’s Tennis Seersucker AEROREADY 2in1 Short, made with seersucker, a summer fabric loved by British tailors. Tight tension yarns are alternated with loose tension yarns to obtain a pleated surface, help players feel cool.

The Women’s Pleated Skirt Pro, with single pleat, a folding technique used to gather fabric and hold it in place/add extra space for comfort.

The Ladies Pleated AEROREADY Skirt Pro And Men’s AEROREAY short designed with increased pattern efficiency to achieve less material waste during production. adidas AEROREADY technology, incorporated into every piece of this collection, uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep players feeling dry and comfortable on the court. The FW23 London Tennis collection will be premiered by adidas athletes including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime, Xinyu Wang, Sascha Zverev, Dana Mathewson, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari And Martin de la Puente. Felix Auger Aliassime, top tennis player, commented: Grass season is very special to me. It is the surface on which tennis was first played. You will feel the prestige that comes with it as soon as you arrive in the city. It’s important to me to honor that legacy through what I wear to the track. But at the same time I want to make my own mark through innovative play. For that, the clothes I wear during the tournament must meet the requirements of modern tennis. The collection, which comes in a color palette of white with accents of lucid lime and lucid lemon, will be available in a size range of XS-2XL for men and 2XS-2XL for women. It is for sale at adidas. com and from June 1 via the adidas app. For more information, go to adidas.com/tennisclothing or follow @adidasTennis on Instagram to join the conversation with #LondonCollection, #adidasTennis and #adidas.

