Hickey: Henri Richard’s CTE highlights head injury risk in hockey

Hockey enabled Henri Richard to enjoy a fruitful life.
There is growing awareness of the degenerative brain disease and one expert says it’s important to educate parents, coaches and young athletes.
It also made his last years hell.
It came as no surprise when Richard’s family and the Concussion Legacy Foundation revealed last week that Richard had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died three years ago at age 84.
I would have been surprised 15 years ago, but we know so much more about concussions and head injuries, said Guy Carbonneau, one of the players on the Canadiens’ last Stanley Cup-winning team. honored Sunday at the Cummings Center Sports Celebrity Breakfast.
Richard was a skilled offensive player, not the type normally associated with CTE, but Carbonneau noted that Richard and Stan Mikita, another Hall of Famer diagnosed with CTE, both played without helmets.
There has been a growing awareness of CTE, a degenerative brain disease, over the past decade, with a lot of focus on former National Football League players going helmet-to-helmet in the trenches.
But Tim Fleiszer, the executive director of CLF Canada, said it’s important to educate parents, coaches and young athletes.
The focus was on football, but whenever there is repeated trauma to the head, from hitting in hockey, heading the ball in football, tackling in football and rugby, there is a risk of brain injury, said Fleiszer, who won the award . Gray Cup with four different teams. Youth under 14 are not allowed to play contact sports, and all athletes must recognize and manage the symptoms of concussion.
As for hockey helmets, Fleiszer said they protect against skull fractures, but don’t prevent concussions. While noting that Richard and Mikita played without helmets, most of the 16 hockey players diagnosed with CTE wore helmets and not all were grizzled veterans.
We need more brains to investigate, but the limited sample size we have is troubling, Fleiszer said. Of the 17 hockey players we examined, 16 tested positive for CTE and four of those were junior suicides.
Tests on ex-football players have been going on for much longer, and a Boston University research center, which pioneered the CTE studies, examined 376 players and found 345 to have CTE.
Gear improvements have proven to be a double-edged sword.
The gear players wear today offers better protection, but at the same time the gear can be a weapon, said former Canadian Vincent Damphousse. The players are bigger, stronger, faster and there are more hits in the game because it’s a stat now. It’s something you can use in negotiations.
The NHL has taken some steps to curb hits to the head, in part in response to a 2018 lawsuit that awarded $19 million to more than 100 former players who alleged the league failed to protect them from head injuries and warned them about the possible risks.
In an interview with NPR earlier this year, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman dismissed the idea that CTE was a direct result of playing hockey.
We’re listening to the medical opinions on CTE, and I don’t believe there’s any documented research to suggest that elements of our game result in CTE, Bettman said. There have been isolated cases of players who have played the game (who) have had CTE. But it doesn’t mean it necessarily came from playing in the NHL.
When former Canadian Benot Brunet was asked if the NHL was doing enough to make the game safer, he emphatically replied, No!
He said the NHL player safety department should increase penalties for illegal hits and he joined Carbonneau in calling for a total ban on fighting.
If you and I started hitting outside the Bell Center, we’d be handcuffed, Brunet said.
