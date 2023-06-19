MBB: Cathedral of College Basketball Classic Field, schedule announced





PHILADELPHIA For the second straight season, the University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball program will host a multi-team event (MTE) at The Palestra over Thanksgiving weekend, while Belmont, Lafayette and Monmouth come to University City for the Cathedral of College Basketball Classic. The four teams will play a round-robin schedule this weekend with doubleheaders starting Friday, November 24 at 2pm; 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 25; and 12 noon on Sunday, November 26. Lafayette finished one step short of an NCAA Tournament bid last season, advancing to the Patriot League Tournament Finals. The Leopards finished the season with an 11-23 record, including seven PL wins. Lafayette’s head coach is Michael McGarvey, a Penn Charter graduate whose number was retired from nearby Ursinus College after enjoying an All-America career with the Bears. One of the traditionally strong mid-major programs in the country, Belmont is making the trip from Nashville to Philly for this year’s event. The Bruins went 21-11 last season, including a 14-6 score in their first season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. Under the guidance of fifth-year head coach Casey Alexander, Belmont has won two Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) regular season titles, an OVC Tournament title, and was ticketed to the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the event was canceled due to COVID-19. The Bruins also made the Postseason NIT after the 2021-22 season. A strength program in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) led by head coach King Rice, Monmouth moved to the Colonial Athletic Association ahead of last season and went 5-13 in his first season in the CAA. Under Rice, the Hawks were regular-season MAAC champions in 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2020-21, and in 2021-22 lost in the MAAC Tournament Finals to Saint Peter’s, who went on to win the NCAA’s Elite Eight Tournament won. Ticket information for the Cathedral of College Basketball Classic will be announced at a later date. 2023 Cathedral of College Basketball Classic schedule

Friday November 24 Belmont vs. Monmouth, 2 p.m

Penn vs. Lafayette, 4:30 p.m

Saturday November 25 Lafayette vs. Monmouth, 2 p.m

Penn vs. Belmont, 4:30 p.m

Sunday November 26 Belmont v. Lafayette, noon

Penn vs. Monmouth, 2:30 p.m #Family

#FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/6/19/mens-basketball-mbb-cathedral-of-college-basketball-classic-field-schedule-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos