Barbier claims second national title with Alabama tennis | St. Tammany community news





A native of Abita Springs and a 2021 Christ Episcopal graduate, Max Barbier is living the dream and he has the national championships to prove it. Barbier won his second national championship as a member of the University of Alabama Adapted Athletics Wheelchair tennis team, which captured its seventh straight national title on May 20. “We’ve been working on another national title and to make this season something special. I think this is something we’ve all worked really hard for. All year we’ve been talking about keeping the national title here in Tuscaloosa , and I think we have the benchmark for what the standard is here at the University of Alabama,” Barbier said. “It is a first class school and the most beautiful campus anywhere. I am grateful for the opportunity to do what I love, play competitive tennis at one of the best schools in the country.”

The 20-year-old Barbier is an up-and-coming junior who was a substitute during the national championship. He was born with spina bifida, a congenital disability in which a baby’s spinal cord does not develop properly. Barbier is paralyzed from the knees down, but that didn’t stop him from following his love of competitive tennis. He built a record of 27-22 in his first two seasons and is ranked No. 30 nationally in singles and No. 15 in doubles, according to the USTA. “My role (at the national championships) was to be there to bring positive energy, to be a supportive teammate, ready to fill in if someone got injured. If they needed me, I was there. As part of the team it was my job to bring energy and attitude,” said Barbier. Alabama coach Evan Enquist said Barbier shows a lot of promise.

“Max has excelled as an alternate at this year’s championships, being a big, positive voice for his teammates. His personality, intensity and passion give him the ability to move forward very successfully. He has great overall commitment and shows huge potential. With his physicality and explosiveness, he is primed and ready to really produce if he continues to develop his patience,” said Enquist. Barbier also assists Enquist as he conducts weekly clinics for wheelchair tennis players in the community. Barbier also participates in the USTA-sponsored circuit. While attending eighth grade at Christ Episcopal, he participated in USTA wheelchair events around the South, sparking his interest in collegiate play. At those events, he eventually got an offer from Alabama.

“Growing up, it was extremely hard not being able to play on the playground with my friends. I just had to realize that my medical condition at birth made me different. I’m a very social type, so I always have friends but it was a real struggle as a youngster. I quickly realized growing up that I wouldn’t be able to do certain things in life, but I never wanted to let that stop me. I managed to take a challenging negative (spina bifida) and turn it into a real positive,” Barbier said. “This is what I want to do with my life. I started working hard in eighth grade, and it’s paying off in college now.” Barbier said the sport of Adapted Athletics wheelchair tennis continues to grow, with 16 U.S. universities competing nationally. The two-time national champion also has a GPA of 2.75 and hopes to become a sports broadcaster.

“I’ve always loved Ernie Johnson, along with the TNT crew. I also love Joe Buck. I used to love the Duke-Kentucky college basketball rivalry with coach Mike Krzyzewski,” Barbier said. But for now, Barbier is focused on helping Alabama improve its streak of national championships to eight next season.

