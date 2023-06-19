Winning the Stanley Cup is a dream come true for 3 Sask. hockey players

Saskatchewan connections run deep on the 2023 Stanley Cup winners Vegas Golden Knights

Davidson’s Brayden McNabb, Saskatoon’s Chandler Stephenson and Estevan’s Brayden Pachal were among the Saskatchewan products to help the Golden Knights through their cup run.

The Vegas Golden Knights captured the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in its sixth season on Tuesday, after closing out the Florida Panthers at home with a 9-3 win in Game 5 of the Finals.

The first of the trio to lift the Cup was McNabb as the team decided that the players who were part of the Golden Knights during its inaugural season in 2017-18 would be among the first to lift the Cup .

Brayden McNabb is a Stanley Cup champion pic.twitter.com/2v8j1Ad5uN —@GoldenKnights

Jeanine McNabb says it was one of the happiest she’s ever seen her son.

“When Brayden was young, Cory brought Sarich the cup [back to Davidson, Sask.] and I remember Brayden being so excited to touch the cup,” McNabb said.

“For Brayden, that was a huge inspiration to see Corey so successful, so now you get these younger kids and they see that this is possible.”

Dean Palmer, McNabb’s former Atom and Peewee coach, says the entire Central Saskatchewan town is now Golden Knights fans because of Brayden. He added that people in Davidson, a city halfway between Saskatoon and Regina, can’t wait for McNabb to take home the cup this summer.

“In Davidson, we’re a town of about 1,000 people and in the winter we eat, sleep and breathe hockey,” Palmer said. “Everyone follows everyone.”

Brayden McNabb, right, poses with the Cup as Cory Sarich brought it back to Davidson. (Submitted by Jeanine McNabb)

McNabb wasn’t the only Davidson player to have a successful season this year.

Nolan Allan won both the Western Hockey League (WHL) championships with the Seattle Thunderbirds and a gold medal with Team Canada in the World Juniors.

Jackson Allan and the North Battleford Stars won the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, while the Davidson senior men’s hockey team took home a provincial banner.

Stephenson lifts the cup for the 2nd time

The second of the Saskatchewan trio to lift the Cup was Chandler Stephenson. The Saskatoon forward helped the Golden Knights to their first-ever Stanley Cup after beating them five years ago at the T-MobileArena with the Washington Capitals.

Bev Stephenson says her son’s dream was to make the NHL dream as soon as he started skating. She added that his hockey community and his family back home are so proud of his achievements.

Chandler Stephenson learned to skate as a child in Saskatchewan (Submitted by Bev Stephenson)

“It’s a dream come true, it’s a proud moment and I’ve always said there’s something magical about the Stanley Cup, it brings so much joy,” said Bev. “It’s quite an achievement for any hockey player to get one Stanley Cup, let alone two.”

Chandler Stephenson with his family after winning the Stanley Cup. It’s the second time he’s won it. (Submitted by Bev Stephenson)

Chandler had a new fan there to watch him win his second cup. His 1-year-old son Ford joined him on the ice for a post-game celebration.

“Ford kept reaching for the mic and wanting to play with the mic and Chandler had a good giggle for that,” said Bev.

“It was just so much fun watching the two guys skate around on the ice, Chandler doing his round with Ford and the crowd went wild.”

Ford Stephenson steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rnzAFb8915 —@Sportnet

‘Always want to be on the ice’

The third of the Saskatchewan trio to lift the cup was the defenders from Estevan, Sask. Braden Pachal.

Kent Pachal says his son fell in love with hockey at a young age.

“The Estevan Bruins had a public skate and I remember holding his hands for about five seconds and he took off, that was when he was two years old,” said Kent. “He’s always been a hockey guy. Every chance he had, he always wanted to be on the ice.”

Brayden Pachal lifts the Stanley Cup. (Submitted by Kent Pachal)

Kent says it was surreal to see his son’s dream of winning the Stanley Cup come true.

“We never expected him to play in the NHL, let alone play at the level of a Stanley Cup-winning team,” said Kent. “It’s been a pretty awesome journey for him, me, my wife and my family.”

“We’ve always said if he stops we don’t know what we’ll do with ourselves because it’s just been such a fantastic experience for us.”

Brayden Pachel led the Prince Albert Raiders to a WHL Championship in 2019. (Submitted by Kent Pachal)

Kent described Brayden’s tenure playing for the Prince Albert Raiders in the WHL as a career changer. He led the team to the Memorial Cup final in 2019.

“He went from a player on the fringe to a player at the top,” said Kent.

Kent believes it will be the first time the cup has been brought to Estevan, a small town of about 13,600 in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Kelly McCrimmon, general manager of the Golden Knights, also grew up in Plenty, Sask, a town of 160 in central Saskatchewan.