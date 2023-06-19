Sports
Pickleball officially lands in China
Last summer, China’s social media feeds were full of people cycling, skateboardingand play frisbee. This summer, a new activity is taking over the country: pickleball.
Pickleball is a game in which two or four players hit a wiffle ball over a net. Imagine table tennis but on a badminton court. The rules of the game are simple, equipment is minimal, and there’s little running involved, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.
Although pickleball is already there since 1965has only recently become mainstream as people sought new ways to stay active during the pandemic while socially distancing.
Now it is the fastest growing sport in the US, with participation rising 158.6 percent Reaching 8.9 million players in the last three years by 2022, according to the Sports & Fitness Association.
Marketing opportunities
As the racquet sport spreads in China, here’s what brands need to know to get into action.
First, there is fashion related to pickleball, described by Chinese netizens as an extension of Urbancore, an outdoor style that is seen as more casual than the utilitarian style. Gorpcore or a game on the sporty American retrocore Look. That reports research agency Technaviothe global pickleball apparel market is expected to grow by $680.3 million by 2026.
Anna Sui Active, a premium activewear brand by New York designer Anna Sui, teamed up with Shanghai-based sports club InLoveSport to showcase how their latest collection is both fashionable and functional for playing pickleball. Other sportswear brands such as Adidas and Fila have been launched pickleball sections on their global sites, though they have yet to promote them in China.
Olivier Verot, founder of Gentlemen Marketing Agency, suggests brands look to China frisbee trendwith brands like Marni, Prada, Chanel and Supreme creating flying discs that became a hit on social media.
There are also opportunities to sponsor games and athletes, as with any other sport. Skechers dominates this arena; Not only does the brand organize pickleball-related events across China, including an exhibition at Poizon Con 2023 in Chengdu, but it is also the official footwear sponsor of the US Open Pickleball Championships.
While pickleball is still niche compared to other paddle sports in China, brands can get the ball rolling by raising consumer awareness about the sport, which in turn drives the need for equipment, apparel, competitions, and so on .
China picks up the paddle
Pickleball is gaining recognition in China thanks to social media platforms and KOLs. From April 8 to May 8, lifestyle sharing platform Xiaohongshu launched a campaign called Pickleball together (#) to promote the sport and recruit members for its own Pickleball League.
Users who posted about pickleball using the official hashtag could receive traffic support, free paddles, and other rewards from the platform. Xiaohongshu also partnered with pickleball clubs in Shanghai, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Ninbgo to host pop-up events. The campaign has reached 4 million views to date, with influencers sharing their outfits, gear and experiences playing the game.
It hasn’t been that long since I played pickleball, but I really feel the comfort and relaxation of this sport, Denzel Wan, the founder of pickleball club PickBoom!, wrote on Xiaohongshu. It’s good for your health. It’s inclusive. There is no sexism, body anxiety or dress discrimination. I just hope everyone can become a better version of themselves.
Collaborations between shopping centres and local clubs have also been instrumental in raising awareness of pickleball. In April this year, Chengdu MixC partnered with PickBoom! to launch a month-long exhibit where participants could participate in pickleball competitions, racquet juggling challenges, and other activities. Last month, Futian Xinghe Coco Park teamed up with Chinese pickleball club Nesia to hold beginner classes and competitions.
Once the vast majority start getting to know the sport, pickleball will have a bright future in China, Pickboom! says founder Wan Jin daily through WeChat. At present, our way of promoting the sport is by making it fun, collaborating with hip-hop music, visual arts, event planning, food and beverage, etc. to attract people to become aware of the first sport.
Pickleball takes center court in the US
On a recreational level, some 36.5 million According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, American adults played pickleball at least once between August 2021 and August 2022. At the competitive level, USA reached Pickleball, the de facto governing body for the sport in the US 68,697 members and approved 237 tournaments last year.
And the craze extends far beyond the US. The International Pickleball Federation was founded earlier this year to facilitate the international development of pickleball, including advocating for the sport’s participation in the Olympic Games. The organization now counts more than 80 countries, including China, and plans to set up a liaison office in Shenzhen, among other things.
It’s easy to quickly master the sport and get started in an hour or two, says Melissa Zhang, Director of Communications & Content, USA Pickleball. We see people getting really hooked that way, because after their first pickleball they can already get an idea of how fun and enjoyable the game is to play.
Among those who are addicted are some of the world’s biggest celebrities. Prominent figures like Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians and Bill Gates have publicly proclaimed their love for the sport Gates has been a proud Pickler for over 50 years, while several great athletes such as Tom Brady, Lebron James and Naomi Osaka have invested in their own Major League Pickleball teams.
Thanks to media exposure and financial backing, pickleball has evolved from a Pacific Northwest pastime to an international phenomenon. While the fashion and trendy aspects of the sport may be fading, its increasing acceptance on the global stage could solidify its position on China’s growing list of favorite outdoor sports.
