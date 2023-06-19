Softball’s Jenny Allard leaves Harvard to become Pitt Head Coach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Jenny Allard , the longest-serving and winningest head coach in Ivy League softball history, has accepted the position of head coach in Pittsburgh, the Panthers announced today. The 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Hall of Fame inductee finished her 28e season at the helm of the Crimson last spring.

Allard posted a 688-518-4 record, including a 342-130-1 vs. Ivy League competition, creating a winning culture in Cambridge. All nine of Harvard’s Ivy titles, each of its six 30-win campaigns, and its eight NCAA berths were overseen by Allard, who led the Crimson for more than half of the program’s existence.

The California native coached 78 first-team, 75 second-team, and 51 honorable mention all-Ivy selections, as well as seven Ivy Players of the Year, eight Ivy Pitchers of the Year, seven Ivy Rookies of the Year, and three All-Americans.

A Michigan graduate in 1990, Allard began her coaching career as an assistant at Iowa, where in two seasons she helped the Hawkeyes to a pair of 30-win campaigns and an NCAA tournament spot in 1993.

After the 1994 season, Allard was named the fourth head coach in Harvard softball history and made an immediate impact, leading the 1995 squad to a 10-win improvement over the previous year. In her fourth year at the helm, Allard led the Crimson to its first 30-win season, Ivy League title and NCAA appearance. Over the course of her first 10 years, she led Harvard to three Ivy Championships (1998, 2000, 2001), to a pair of NCAA Tournaments (1998, 2000), and won more games (244) than the Crimson had in the first 14 years. seasons of existence (203).

Allard’s next 10 seasons saw more success as Harvard compiled eight .500-or-better campaigns, won three more Ivy League titles and made a trio of NCAA appearances, including a run-up to the regional finals in 2012.

In the past seven full seasons, meanwhile, Allard led the Crimson to seven winning seasons, three Ivy titles, and three NCAA tournament berths, including last season when Harvard went 29-17-1, captured the conference title, and was part of the NCAA’s field. In fact, in three of the last four completed campaigns, the Crimson won the Ivy Trophy and went on to the NCAA Championship.

In addition, Allard was named The Ragatz Family Harvard Women’s Coach of Excellence in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The honor is awarded to a coach of a Crimson women’s team and takes into account an individual’s overall contribution to the athletic department, team performance, student-athlete experience and development, leadership within their sport or at Harvard, and other criteria related to coaching excellence . at Harvard.

Allard began her collegiate career at Michigan, where she played third base before stepping into the circle to fill a pitching vacancy during her junior season in 1989. Allard was a four-time All-Big Ten Conference selection (first team 1987, 1989, 1990; second team 1988), a two-time first team selection in the Mideast Region and an Academic All-Big Ten honoree as a senior.

During the 1989 campaign, Allard was one of the best players in the nation, leading the Wolverines in batting average (.351), hits (65), and RBI (29). Stepping into the pitching circle, Allard was just as dominant, posting a 19-9 record with a 0.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts. Following her performance, Allard was named the ’89 Big Ten Player of the Year and made to the All-America first team, while being nominated for the Honda Broderick Award. She was also the recipient of the Big Ten’s Conference Medal of Honor, an award given to the top performing female student-athlete. Allard finished her time in Ann Arbor ranked in the top four all-time in 15 batting and throwing categories, and graduated from the school in 1990. Two years later, she was named to the Big Ten All-Decade Team.

Off the field, Allard, who received a master’s degree from Harvard School of Education in 1999 and a master’s degree in psychology from Harvard Extension School in 2003, has been influential in the softball community.

Allard has been a member of the NFCA for 32 years, served as an assistant coach representative on the board during her time at Iowa, and held several positions at Harvard (Education and Publication Committee Chair, Head Coaches Caucus member). She also served on the 2017-2020 NCAA Division I Softball Committee and helped define the NCAA tournament field.

At Harvard, meanwhile, Allard has been a valuable asset to the university since her arrival in 1994. During her time at Cambridge, Allard served on the Board of Freshman Advisors and served as Freshman Academic Advisor for 25 years, as a proctor for 12 years. and a non-residential advisor for 13. She also helped launch in 2020, Harvard’s Grow. Play. Reaches. (GPA) program, which provides health, wellness, and community-building opportunities for all students.

For all her efforts and achievements throughout her illustrious career, Allard was named to the NFCA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in December 2021, at the association’s national convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allard officially became the first Ivy League-associated player or coach to be inducted into the NFCA Hall of Fame in San Antonio, Texas on December 9, 2022.

A national search for Allard’s successor will start immediately.