The Hockey Hall Of Fame waiting list could be cleared this week





Congestion in the Hockey Hall Of Fames parking lot could ease by Wednesday afternoon.

That's when up to four players in the class of 2023 are named. After the pool of candidates has grown in recent years, with COVID-19 canceling one induction and three obvious first-year picks in 2022, Netminder Henrik Lundqvist is the only newly eligible shoo-in. The next issue of Closing Lines will be in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging in. try again Article content That creates an opening for the 18-man selection committee to rethink a backlog that includes Alex Mogilny and, if this year’s theme is goalkeepers, Curtis Joseph. Article content But the arcane, secret ballot system often frustrates hopefuls, some of whom have waited since the NHL’s original six days, or passed and now have family and other loyal supporters advocating for their election. A nominee can only be proposed by a committee member, not through public campaigning, and must receive 14 votes out of 18. Article content Ad 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The committee includes former players, former and current professional and amateur hockey managers and journalists and includes European and female representatives. So consensus can be quite difficult and it often happens that the most persuasive argument from the loudest voice in the room gets through the day for a player, builder or umpire who was not a favorite for the two-day meeting. There is one change to this year’s committee: former Toronto sun hockey columnist and Hall Of Fame writer Scott Morrison replaces fellow writer Michael Farber at the end of the latter’s 15-year term. Hall inductee Mike Gartner is committee chair. Because Lundqvist is forced to wait three years after his retirement ends, he ranks sixth in wins among NHL goalkeepers with 459. The New York Rangers star doesn’t qualify as a Stanley Cup champion, but has Olympic gold with Sweden, a World Championship and a Major NHL awards the Vezina Trophy, which should accelerate his participation. Ad 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Lundqvis’ nod would strengthen Joseph’s case. Eligible for over a decade, Cujo is only five career wins behind Lundqvist and, other than the still active Marc-Andre Fleury, he and Lundqvist are the only NHL top 10 stoppers not in the Hall. Joseph also has Olympic gold with Canada in 2002. Sorry, but this video cannot be loaded. Play video Mogilny has waited longer than Joseph and with a cup ring and 1,000 points is more than qualified to stand next to previous Russian inductees Pavel Bure and Sergei Federov. Another possible hurdle for him at committee level could be the current international anti-Russian sentiment for the invasion of Ukraine, even though Mogilny was an early defector from the former Soviet Union. If not Mogilny, Henrik Zetterberg of the Detroit Red Wings is in the mix after being held back in the Swedish wave by Sedins and Alfredsson last year. And while coaching wins don’t count towards a Hall case of former players, Rod BrindAmour’s hard-working Carolina Hurricanes certainly keeps his on-ice name and legacy in the public consciousness. Ad 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Custom hockeya site dedicated to measuring Hall worthiness conducted an online poll where 94% of respondents supported Lundqvist to enter this year, with 81% for Mogilny, 73% for Zetterberg, 54% for BrindAmour and 51% for 500 goals Jeremy Roenick, who said last year that his outspoken comments probably go down the wrong way with the selectors. Among the female players expected to get attention this week is Canadian forward and now Sportsnet commentator Jennifer Botterill. She has the mandatory 50-plus in the IIHF World Championship and two tournament MVPs with one required for the Hall. 2018 Canadian junior team police inquiry questioned at parliamentary hearing Sex workers in Vegas offer free orgy to Stanley Cup winning Golden Knights This is also the time of year when many people outside the Hall are beating the drums for Team Canada 72 hero Paul Henderson to enter, as a builder, if not a player, or Don Cherry in the first category. Officials are rarely added (one less builder is admitted each year when an umpire or linesman comes in), but the name Bryan Lewis is common.

