South Korean Seokyoung Hong captures Junior Cliburn
The 12-day Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival concluded on Saturday evening with Seokyoung Hong crowned the winner.
The 15-year-old South Korean was awarded $15,000 to mark his triumph in a closing concert with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Valentina Peleggi at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Hong also earned $500 as the winner of the Audience Award.
Tifan Wu, 14, from China came in second. Jan Schulmeiser, 16, from the Czech Republic came in third. They received $10,000 and $5,000.
Each of the finalists also received $2500 scholarships to be used to further their musical pursuits. Semifinalists Zihan Jin, 14, from China; Modan Oyama, 17, Japan; and Zhonghua Wei, 14, from China also won $2,500.
Seokyoung Hong
Seokyoung Hong has won several first or second places at international competitions in Korea, Switzerland and the United States. After two years at Yewon School in his native Seoul, he moved to Boston in 2022 to study piano at New England Conservatory Preparatory School with HaeSun Paik, while also attending Walnut Hill School for the Arts. He was inspired by his new environment: nature inspires me in many ways – the sheer size, the exquisite details, the beauty of nature itself and much more. For example, the huge entities like the ocean and the universe motivate me, but also make me feel like a small human being. Seokyoung finds inspiration and motivation in the two most recent winners of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, South Kroreas Yekwon Sunwoo and Yunchan Lim, which was part of his motivation to participate in the Cliburn Junior. He also hopes to develop his piano playing and artistry and gain experience performing in front of large audiences. His interest in composition leads him to study continuously, he says, but he also enjoys cycling, playing chess and participating in the school table tennis club.
Yifan Wu
When he was very young, Yifan Wu’s grandmother played the piano for him, and his mother shared the same passion for music. He started taking lessons when he was 4 and started to fall in love with the piano. At the age of 9 he was admitted to the Music Middle School, affiliated with the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, where he receives scholarships every academic year. He says his teacher, Ting Zhou, enthusiastically taught him to learn music. Now music brings me happiness and gives me more motivation to continue learning it. He made his recital debut at Steinway Hall in his native Shanghai and his concert debut with the Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra, both in 2019. He is a laureate of several national Chinese competitions, including four first places. He comes to Dallas and sees it as a good opportunity to improve my piano skills, gain a better understanding of music and, most importantly, tap into my artistic potential. Yifan is involved in his school’s badminton club with weekly competitions and/or lectures about the sports and neighborhood cycling team. He also enjoys reading and camping.
John Schulmeister
Jan Schulmeister belongs to the sixth generation of the ern-Schulmeister family, renowned in the Czech Republic for their musical prowess, and began studying piano at the age of 5 with his mother, Martina Schulmeisterov, and Eva Zonov. At the age of 7, he started taking part in competitions, with remarkable results. He has won more than 30 first places or other extraordinary awards, both in his home country and at international competitions in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Estonia, Austria, North Macedonia and the United States. In 2018 he became the youngest member of the Petrof Art Family, under which he has recorded two CDs. Jan is currently continuing his studies with Martina Schulmeisterov at the Conservatory of PJ Vejvanovsk Krom, and also taking lessons with Alena Vlaskov at the Janek Academy of Performing Arts in Brno, Czech Republic, and Ewa Kupiec at the Hochschule fr Musik, Theater und Medien, Hanover, Germany. He is passionate about music education and finding innovative ways to reach younger audiences through concerts: together with proper explanations from me and their teachers, we can make the musical stories more accessible to them. I am always happy about the subsequent reactions and interesting questions. Outside the rehearsal room and stage, he enjoys reading about music history and astronomy, as well as recreational target shooting.
