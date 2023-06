BYU Football gets commitment from four-star Tight End Ryner Swanson

PROVO, Utah – Ryner Swanson, a four-star tight end from Laguna Beach, California, announced his commitment to BYU Football last week. Swanson considered Oregon, Texas and Utah. But in the end I decided to become a Cougar. “Never thought this would happen to me. I’m just a California boy,” Swanson said. “The school that I know is the best for me is Brigham Young University. Thank you so much to Kalani Sitake and all the coaches.” Ryner Swanson is the seventh member of BYU Football’s recruiting class for 2024. He is the first four-star commit of that bunch. Clearly, BYU is a great program and is currently on the rise,” Swanson said. “But every time I step onto campus and speak to the coaches, I know without a doubt that BYU is the place for me. The spirit is incredible.” I just finished a day at the beach. Appropriate as BYU continues to ride the wave of announced landings. Ryner Swanson is going to be a good one for the Cougs. https://t.co/WcVGdFZP5F Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) June 15, 2023 BYU Football lands two Arizona prospects in safety Thomas Prassas and QB Enoch Watson Thomas Prassas, a three-star safety from Chandler, Arizona, announced his commitment to play for BYU Football on Wednesday. Prassas announced his commitment to BYU by writing, “Cougar nation let’s do this thing!” Cougar nation let’s do this#Gocougs pic.twitter.com/4sCfsy8uO1 Thomas Prassas (@PRASSAS22) June 14, 2023 In his junior year at Basha High School, Prassas recorded 103 tackles (43 solo tackles), one tackle for loss, seven passes defensed, two fumbles, and one interception. Prassas joins a BYU defense that gave up 234 yards per game through the air in 2022. Dreaming of Saturdays at LaVell Edwards Stadium pic.twitter.com/DTvppLcxIq BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) April 15, 2023 Prassas joins quarterback Enoch Watson as another Arizona native committed to BYU Football this year. Enoch Watson of American Leadership Academy in Arizona is the first quarterback in the 2024 class for BYU football. ALL INLET GO COUGS!!!@kalanifsitake @TyDetmer14 @mxrd15 pic.twitter.com/RKwOOV2zyI Enoch Watson (@Enoch_Watson1) June 12, 2023 BYU is the only FBS school to offer Watson a scholarship. Watson committed to BYU days after attending one of BYU’s summer camps. He also visited Provo during the Spring Ball last March, where he spoke with Kedon Slovis and Cade Fennegan as they left the field. One of the qualities that BYU spoke to about Watson was his big arm. He has the arm strength to make big down plays, a trait that Aaron Roderick loves in his quarterbacks. Chandler Holt is a digital sports producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in everything related to basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL. Take us with you wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams.

