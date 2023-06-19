Family of UO hockey player plans to file wrongful death lawsuit | News

Last month, University of Oregon hockey player Dayton Clarke was hit by a van on East 24th Avenue between Kincaid and Harris streets and died at the scene.

Now the family is working with a private investigator and an attorney to further investigate the incident, says Wayne Clark, Dayton’s father. The family plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit based on the findings of that investigation, he said.

At 3:54 a.m. on May 13, the Eugene Police Department was called to respond to a critically injured person, later identified as Dayton Clarke, an Oregon Ducks hockey team forward, after he was found in the middle of the road. He was hit by a Missouri delivery truck, police said. The company, TR Delivery LLC, could not be reached for comment.

The truck driver, identified by police as Leonel Hernandez Morales, 30, drove away from the scene after hitting Dayton Clarke and later returned to the scene, authorities said. Wayne Clark said police told him there was also a passenger in the truck at the time of the incident whose name has not yet been released.

EPD said that after initially driving off, Morales returned to the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Wayne Clarke said Morales arrived about an hour after the first officer arrived on scene.

Morales thought he hit a garbage bag and drove on, Wayne Clarke told police. Dayton Clarke was about 230 pounds and 6 feet 3 inches tall, making it hard to compare to a garbage bag, Wayne Clarke said.

Wayne Clarke said police told him Morales later noticed evidence of the incident on his tires after he drove off, prompting him to head back to the crime scene. Wayne Clarke said police told him EPD tested the blood alcohol level of the driver, Morales, but not the passenger. The test results have not been released.

The Emerald contacted EPD to confirm these details about the incident, but EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said the department was unable to do so as the investigation is ongoing. We are giving more details to the families of deceased persons than we would normally release publicly, she said.

According to McLaughlin, more details will be released in the future. Morales has not been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

What normally happens in a fatal crash investigation is that the initial patrol response is followed by the deployment of the Major Collision Investigation team, McLaughlin said. The team is highly trained and experienced and completes a very thorough investigation that can take longer than people think. That is still going on.

Meanwhile, Wayne Clarke said his family hired private investigator Bill Lioio and Springfield attorney Matt Cox to investigate the case further.

Cox said in a voicemail that he and Lioio are looking for anyone who has video camera footage of Dayton Clarkes movements from about 2 a.m. to about 5 a.m. on the night of the incident, May 13. The team is also looking for images of the van. that night too.

We know he was with Webfoot and left at 1:48 a.m., then went to Max’s Tavern and someone helped, Wayne Clarke said of Dayton’s whereabouts that night.

Wayne Clarke said the family and police have video footage of Dayton helping an Oregon football player outside of Maxs who had been drinking too much. Wayne Clarke said his son was drunk, which could have led to the accident. But the images they have of him helping people suggest otherwise, he said.

UO spokesperson Angela Seydel said Dayton Clarke’s family has reached out to the University of Oregon Police Department to discuss student safety. UOPD chief Jason Wade plans to talk to them, she said.