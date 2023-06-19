Linda Sue Harris – Villages-News.com





Linda Sue “Tilley” Harris passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2. Tilley was born on September 15, 1959 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Dorris and Larry Lamping. She grew up in Beech Grove, Indiana, where she attended Holy Name Elementary School and Roncalli High School. Tilley was active in numerous activities, but perhaps her favorite was band, where she was a member of the rifle corps drill team that went all the way to the state finals. Tilley was a gifted athlete, enjoying swimming, softball, kickball, water skiing, ice skating and roller skating (and much more). She competed in the Scarborough Peace Games in Canada for table tennis finishing second in her age group and as a young swimmer, Tilley competed in the butterfly stroke at the state level. Tilley later became a Microsoft trainer and database administrator, traveling across the country teaching IT-focused classes. She later used her experience in the field to found Infopoint Corporation, a company focused on providing IT training solutions to several large companies in the Indianapolis area. Tilley retired in 2012 along with her husband, Michael “Doc” Harris. The couple enjoyed travelling, golfing and cycling. They later discovered pickleball and Tilley jumped right into the game, using her table tennis skills to hone her game. Tilley and Doc spent several years enjoying their home on the golf course in Carmel, Indiana, where she was very involved in the women’s golf groups. They also volunteered as committee chairmen for the LPGA IWiT event at The Brickyard where she was in charge of the Standard Bearers for 3 years. In 2015, Tilley and Doc moved to the Villages part-time and eventually became full-time residents in 2019. Tilley loved her life in the Villages, making new friends, playing pickleball and golf, and riding her golf cart whenever she could. She didn’t think about taking an hour-long wagon ride to the north side of the villages to play pickleball with her friends. In her spare time, Tilley worked planning pickleball tournaments and teaching others how to play Pickleball. She also loved showing friends and family the place she loved so much. Tilley had a smile that lit up the room and made everyone smile with her. She loved people and always put the well-being of others before her own. When she was working out, she was a strong competitor, but she never lost sight of what was important to her: fun and exercise. She made it a point to make all players comfortable with the game. One of her favorite quotes was “I’ve seen the prices, and they’re not that great!” Tilley will be sorely missed by her family and the many friends she made here in the Villages, but we can take comfort in the fact that she has passed from her loving family here on earth to the loving embrace of her Lord and Savior. . Tilley is survived by her husband (Mike “Doc” Harris), her children Gretchen Bredemeier (Brian), Mark Shanklin (Lexi) and Kate DeVinney (Joseph), her siblings, Jean Lamping, Kathy Lamping Puntarelli and Paul Lamping (Debbie ), and her grandchildren, Scarlett, Elsie and Shepherd Shanklin. A Ceremony of Life will take place at Okahumpka Recreation Center on Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pickleball and golf attire are appropriate.

