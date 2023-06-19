Eagle Quartet to OVC’s Football 75th Anniversary Team





MOREHEAD, Ky. —As the Ohio Valley Conference completes its 75th year, the league unveils its 75th anniversary teams. Today is football. Before its success as an independent and in the Pioneer League, Morehead State enjoyed a long time participation in the OVC football conference. Morehead State had four selections on the team, all men who made a lasting impact on the program and league. MSU’s honorees include defensive lineman Dave Haverdick, punter John Christopher, and quarterbacks Phil Simms and Chris Swartz. The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference, which began in 1948 and is currently the eighth oldest Division I conference. As part of the celebration of the League’s legendary achievements, a committee working with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and celebrated the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams for all OVC sports. A similar list was compiled during the competition’s 40th and 50th anniversaries. Below is the team with the MSU rosters in bold. 75th anniversary football team Joe Alvino (OL), Eastern Kentucky (1973-76)

Eugene Amano (OL), Southeast Missouri (2000-03)

Bennie Anderson (RB), Tennessee State (1996–1999)

Kelvin “Earthquake” Anderson (RB), Southeast Missouri (1992–1994)

Charles Anthony (RB), Tennessee State (2001-04)

Keith Atchley (DL), Middle Tennessee (1962-65)

Anthony Bass (LB), State of Tennessee (2011-2014)

Bernie Behrendt (RB/LB), Murray State (1949-52)

Tony Bell (LB), UT Martin (2011-14)

Yeremiah Bell (DB), Eastern Kentucky (1999-02)

Tim Benford (WR/RS), Tennessee Tech (2008-11)

Steve Bird (WR), Eastern Kentucky (1979–1982)

DJ Bleisath (DE), Tennessee Tech (1998-02)

Lawrence Brame (DL), Western Kentucky (1967-70)

Bob Bible (LB), Austin Peay (1974-77)

Chad Bratzke, Eastern Kentucky (1990-1993)

Marlon Bridges (DB), Jacksonville State (2016-19)

Casey Brockman (QB), Murray State (2009-12)

Jimmie Brooks (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1968-71)

Jim Burt (DB/RB), Western Kentucky (1961-64)

Charles Carpenter (OT), Murray State (1971-74)

Chip Carpenter (OT), Western Kentucky (1974-77)

Derek Carr (QB), UT Martin (2008-12)

Wally Chambers (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1969-72)

Don Chapman (RB), UT Martin (2004-07)

Tim Chilcutt (DB), Austin Peay (1962-65)

John Christopher (P), Morehead State (1979-1982) Mike Clark (RB), Akron (1984-86)

George Claxton (DL), Middle Tennessee (1964-67)

Dan Connolly (OL) Southeast Missouri (2001-04)

Council Rico (DB), State of Tennessee (2007-11)

Colton Dowell (WR), UT Martin (2018-22)

Casey Dunn (OL), Jacksonville State (2013-2016)

George Dykes (DL), Middle Tennessee (1961-63)

Kadeem Edwards (OL), State of Tennessee (2009-13)

Chad Evitts (LB), Tennessee Tech (1997-00)

Dino Fanti (DL), Eastern Illinois (2012-15)

George Floyd (DB), Eastern Kentucky (1978-81)

Cortland Finnegan (DB), Samford (2003-06)

Drew Forbes (OL), Southeast Missouri (2015-18)

Randy Fuller (DB), State of Tennessee (1990-1993)

Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Eastern Illinois (2010-13)

Michael German, State of Tennessee (2011-2014)

Al Giordano (OL), Murray State (1954-56)

Rick Green (LB), Western Kentucky (1972-75)

Kevin Greve (OG), Eastern Kentucky (1978-81)

Don Griffin (DB), Middle Tennessee (1982-85)

Elois Grooms (DL), Tennessee Tech (1971-74)

Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB), Eastern Illinois (2012–2015)

Jim Guice (QB), Eastern Kentucky (1965-68)

Efrem Hall (WR), Samford (2001-04)

Zach Hall (LB), Southeast Missouri (2016-19)

Gavin Hallford (K), Jacksonville State (2004-2008)

James Hand (OG), Eastern Kentucky (1993-1995)

Elroy Harris (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1985-88)

Henry Harris (RB), Southeast Missouri (2008-10)

Rob Hart (K), Murray State (1995-1999)

Dave Haverdick (DL), Morehead State (1966-69) Fred Harvey (LB), Eastern Kentucky (1983-86)

Geno Hess (RB), Southeast Missouri (2018–present)

Terrence Holt (RB/RS), Austin Peay (2007-10)

Ernie House (QB), Eastern Kentucky (1974–1977)

K.D. Humphries (QB), Murray State (2012-16)

Jerry Hurst (DL), Middle Tennessee (1956-57)

John Jackson (OT), Eastern Kentucky (1984-87)

Darius Jackson (DE), Jacksonville State (2014-2017)

Kordell Jackson (DB), Austin Peay (2017-21)

DaMarcus James (RB), Jacksonville State (2011–14)

Eli Jenkins (QB), Jacksonville State (2013-2016)

Ben Johnson (DB), UT Martin (2010-13)

Aaron Jones (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1984-87)

Austen Lane (DL), Murray State (2006-09)

Justin Lea (OL), Jacksonville State (2014-2017)

Doug Linebarger (LB), East Tennessee (1967–1969)

Virgil Livers (DB), Western Kentucky (1971-74)

Erik Lora (WR), Eastern Illinois (2009-13)

Terry Love (DB), Murray State (1979-1980)

Gilbert Mains (DL), Murray State (1948–1951)

Aaron Marsh (WR), Eastern Kentucky (1964–1967)

Ed McFarland (DB), Murray State (1975-78)

Paul McRoberts (WR) Southeast Missouri (2012–15)

Sean Middleton (OL), Southeast Missouri (2006-10)

Dontell Miller (DB), UT Martin (2006-2008)

Dickie Moore (RB), Western Kentucky (1965-68)

Dee Mostiller (WR), Middle Tennessee (1993–1996)

John Ogles (RB), Austin Peay (1963-66)

Ray Oldham (DB), Middle Tennessee (1969-72)

Frank Omiyale (OL), Tennessee Tech (2001-04)

Josh Pearson (WR), Jacksonville State (2017-19)

Blake Peiffer (LB), Southeast Missouri (2009-12)

Anthony Pleasant (DL), State of Tennessee (1987-89)

Willie Ponder (WR), Southeast Missouri (2001-02)

Troymaine Pope (RB), Jacksonville State (2012-15)

Kelly Potter (K), Middle Tennessee (1981-84)

Walter Powell, (WR), Murray State (2010-13)

Michael Proctor (QB), Murray State (1986-89)

Nick Ricks (LB), Eastern Illinois (2000-03)

Harold “Red” Roberts (WR), Austin Peay (1967-70)

Dominique Rogers-Cromartie (DB), State of Tennessee (2004–2007)

Craig Rolle (WR), Tennessee Tech (1975-79)

Tony Romo (QB), Eastern Illinois (1999-02)

Chris Rowland (WR/RS), State of Tennessee (2016-2019)

Angel Rubio (DL), Southeast Missouri (1993-1997)

Marvin Satterly (OG), Western Kentucky (1950-53)

Matt Scheible (QB), Southeast Missouri (2008-11)

Larry Schreiber (RB), Tennessee Tech (1966–1969)

Larry Shipp (WR), Tennessee Tech (2004-07)

Collin Seibert (OL), Eastern Illinois (2011-14)

Devaunte Sigler (DL), Jacksonville State (2014-15)

Phil Simms (QB), Morehead State (1975-78) David Simonhoff (P), Southeast Missouri (2003-2006)

Devin Sims (SAF), UT Martin (2017-22)

Marvin Slatterly (OL), Western Kentucky (1950-53)

Bonnie Sloan (DL), Austin Peay (1969-72)

Tasteful Smith (DL), Tennessee Tech (1949-51)

Chris Sullivan (OC), Eastern Kentucky (1981-84)

Chris Swartz (QB), Morehead State (1987–1990) Everett Talbert (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1973-76)

JR Taylor (RB), Eastern Illinois (1999-02)

Robert Taylor (CB), Tennessee Tech (1993-1996)

Teddy Taylor (DL), Eastern Kentucky (1966-69)

Marquess Terry (RB), Southeast Missouri (2017-18)

Markus Thomas (RB), Eastern Kentucky (1989–1992)

Larry Tillman (QB), Murray State (1966–1969)

Branon Vaughn (DE), Tennessee Tech (1995-99)

Lonnie Warwick (LB), Tennessee Tech (1961-63)

Vincent Webb (RB), Eastern Illinois (2003-06)

DeAngelo Williams (WR), Austin Peay (2017-20)

Jason Williams (DL), Austin Peay (2016-18)

Javarris Williams (RB), Tennessee State (2016–2018)

Kentel Williams (RB), Austin Peay (2016-19)

Nathan Williams (LB), Murray State (2003, 2005-08)

Kristian Wilkerson (WR), Southeast Missouri (2015-19)

Bobby Young (RB), Middle Tennessee (1951–1953)

Jim Youngblood (LB), Tennessee Tech (1969-72) Trainers matter LC Cole, State of Tennessee

Boots Donnelly, Austin Peay/Middle Tennessee

Jack Crowe, Jacksonville State

Jimmy Feix, Western Kentucky

John Grass, Jacksonville State

Roy Kidd, Eastern Kentucky

Houston Nutt, Murray State

Jason Simpson, UT Martin

Bob Spoo, Eastern Illinois

Wilburn Tucker, Tennessee Tech

Don Wade, Tennessee Tech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msueagles.com/news/2023/6/19/ovc-75th-anniversary-teams-football.aspx

