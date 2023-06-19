Edison star Matt Yascko once again plays for his father

The offer was appreciated.

An invitation to put his talents to the test against New Jersey’s top high school football players appealed to Matt Yascko.

But the Edison-star quarterback, who earned second-team All-State honors from USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey, had plenty of reasons to say no.

First, there was the desire to play with seven teammates who helped lead the Eagles to the school’s most successful season in more than three decades.

Then there was the chance to play for his father one more time.

Ultimately, Middlesex County’s leading passer-by respectfully declined the invitation to play in the prestigious Phil Simms North-South All-Star Football Classic and embraced with open arms the offer to play in a match closer to his heart.

“I was offered to play in the North-South match,” said Yascko. However, I decided that the Marisa Rose Bowl was something I wanted to play in from an early age. And to have the chance to have my dad coach me again, and to play with my teammates for the last time against guys I know, in front of the people I know, before I go to college, that’s something I really wanted to do.

In March, Yascko accepted an invitation to play in New Jersey’s most successful all-star charity football game, renamed the Bellamy and Sons Paving Marisa Rose Bowl last year. He doesn’t regret it, even though he admits his father won’t make it easy for him when preparation for the game’s second installment begins this week.

It gives me one last chance to yell at him a little bit from the sidelines,” Edison head coach Matt Yascko joked.

The senior Yascko, who was elevated to Edison’s head coach in March after a three-year stint as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator and following a successful 14-year run as Carteret’s leader, will be one of the coaches leading Team Marisa against Team Rose in the all-star football game that matches Middlesex County’s top-grading high school students.

Kickoff at Woodbridge High Schools Nicholas A. Priscoe Stadium is scheduled for June 29 at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the contest will benefit the Marisa Tufaro Foundation, whose mission is to help pediatric patients and other children in need in the greater Middlesex County area.

The foundation was created in memory of Marisa Rose Tufaro, the daughter of Cyndi Tufaro, a longtime Edison Public Schools teacher, and former Home News Tribune and Courier News sportswriter Greg Tufaro, who was an integral part of the all-star as a reporter. game since its inception nearly three decades ago.

The Marisa Tufaro Foundation will donate a portion of this year’s game proceeds to PSE&G Children’s Specialized Hospital of New Brunswick and the Lakeview School of Edison, a program of the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities.

Lakeview School and Children’s Specialized Hospital were the first beneficiaries of the all-star game, which has raised $736,000 for charity since 1994. The competition was formerly known as the Snapple Bowl and Autoland Classic.

I coached the Snapple Bowl five years ago when I was a young assistant and honestly the only reason I quit was because Matt had reached the age where he played summer travel baseball so I couldn’t make time for it,” said Yascko, who has been coaching Matt in baseball, football and basketball since his son was 4 years old.

I’ve always enjoyed it. It was a great event and always for a good cause. So the chance to get back to it, especially when my son is playing, is extra special.”

The last time Yascko coached his son on the field was as Edison’s offensive coordinator in a NJSIAA Group 5 semifinal loss to undefeated Toms River North on November 19, 2022. But that defeat barely ruined what had been Edison’s most successful season turned out to be. over more than 30 years.

With Yascko serving as the team’s quarterback for a fourth season, the Eagles captured their third section title last fall and first since 1991. The older Yascko played wide receiver on that 1991 championship team.

At the end of the day, Matt’s No. 1 thing is that he was the ultimate competitor and will always be a team first man,” said Yascko, whose offense averaged 28 points per game. The stats were there, but it was never about that, never about touchdown passes or touchdown runs. It was all about wins.”

Oh, the stats for Matt Yascko were indeed there. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound signal caller ranked second among all quarterbacks in the Big Central Conference last fall and first among Middlesex County passers with 1,893 yards.

Selected as the MyCentralJersey.com Big Central Conference Offensive Football Player of the Year, Yascko completed 58.9 percent of his 258 pass attempts while throwing 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The nimble quarterback, who was also a three-year varsity performer for the Eagles baseball team, rushed for 572 yards and 11 touchdowns as he drove Edison to a 7-3 record against the Big Central league. Under longtime head coach Matt Fulham, the Eagles finished with a 9-4 overall record.

For his career, Yascko tallied 5,796 passing yards, 1,458 rushing yards, and 66 total touchdowns, while leading Edison to 24 wins and playoff appearances in all three years of the Eagles’ eligibility.

Yascko, who will play football at Fairleigh Dickinson University this fall, is expected to split quarterback duties for Team Marisa with Brady Cavallaro, an Old Bridge High School product who was the Big Central Conference’s seventh most prolific passer with 1,553 yards on 117-for-213 passing and 17 touchdowns last fall.

It’s pretty cool that I get the chance to play for my dad one last time,” said Yascko. I’ve been playing with it since I was a kid.”

There will certainly be plenty of familiar faces to greet him when he arrives for practice sessions starting Friday at Priscoe Stadium.

With eight newly graduated players filling out Team Maris’ 44-player roster, Edison has the most players of any school in the all-star game.

Yascko joins wide receivers/defensive backs Jon Baio and Michael Strachan, running back/defensive back Jameel Parrott, offensive linemen/defensive linemen Israel Rodriguez and Adekunle Shittu, and kicker/linebacker Selbin Sabio as the Edison players wearing purple jerseys for the intra-county match.

The game’s namesake, Marisa Rose Tufaro, survived six open-heart surgeries and a heart transplant before succumbing to a rare cancer in 2017 after a brave battle. She was only 13 years old.

Marisa, who would have graduated from Edison High School in 2021, was an honor student who was involved in countless extracurricular activities and lived a vibrant life that inspired.

Of course, it’s extra special to give back to a worthy cause like this,” said Yascko, an Edison High School product whose wife, Christy, was an Eagles cheerleader and whose daughter, Lindsay, is a current Eagles cheerleader.

He recalls talking to the game’s founder and executive director, Marcus Borden, about possible coaching should his son choose to play in the Marisa Rose Bowl. When his son declined the North-South invitation, Yascko knew his agenda would be booked by the end of June.

I didn’t try to talk Matt out of it but we did have a discussion and I told him he could play wherever he wanted and no one will question your decision but you will have another chance to play with your friends one more time and I think that was a big part of it,” Yascko said.

“I told him I would coach the game and no one knows his game better than I do and luckily he plays for me. So I think this will be good. Because of course we were competitors and we want to win, and the ultimate goal is to win every game you enter.

“But to have some fun in a less intense game than the state championship game, we can have some fun while trying to win a game for a good cause.”