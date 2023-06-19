



Jordan Johns waves to Sycamore. By Bill Clark Montgomery County was once again a hotbed for elite Tennessee baseball talent this season. Not only did the area finish with three of the top 20 teams regardless of TBCA classification, it also had plenty of talent spread across the other five teams. This year’s Main Street Clarksville All-County team reflects that. All listed players were nominated by their respective coaches, and statistics were provided in addition. The final decisions for Superlatives and the all-county team were made by Main Street Clarksville. Without further ado, the 2023 All-Montgomery County baseball team: Scotty Dean hits the ball for a double. By Ryan Vinson Batsman of the Year: Scotty Dean, Rossview. Back up those outfielders when Scotty Dean steps to the plate. The Rossview slugger led all county players with 10 bombs, several of which were absolutely no doubters. His 48 RBIs were also top in the region. But he wasn’t just a lamppost; he also had the gift of finding the hole. Perhaps his most impressive hit came in the sectional series when he ripped a triple despite being violently ill. That speed was also reflected in eight stolen bases. Clarksville Highs head coach Brian Hetland talks to Clarksville Highs Preston Brooks (8). Photos by Robert Smith Coach of the Year: Brian Hetland, Clarksville. No one expected Clarksville to be one of the last six teams remaining in Class 4A this season. Not even Clarksville. It wasn’t until a few weeks into the season, with the Wildcats handily beating great teams, that the reality of a state run became something worth considering. After a relatively weak 2022 season, it shows how good Hetland is at getting its players ready and making them better than the sum of its parts. Christian Henderson pitches for Clarksville. By Ryan Vinson Pitcher of the Year: Christian Henderson, Clarksville. While he didn’t start the year as Clarksville’s ace, Christian Henderson certainly ended the year that way. The junior had the lowest ERA in Montgomery County at 0.60 and the fourth-lowest grade in the entire Midstate among those nominated for Main Street Preps. He pitched nearly 70 innings, also one of the best in Middle Tennessee, holding off base-path runners with a small whip and batting average. He gave up only six earned runs all year and walked nine batters. The Clarksville Highs players rush to celebrate with Kirk Weatherford, 25, after his game-winning hit in the first round of the 4A state baseball tournament Tuesday in Murfreesboro. Photo by Robert Smith Team of the Year: Clarksville Wildcats. The Wildcats set a school record for most wins in a season (34) and tied their deepest postseason run in program history, finishing as one of the final six teams. That’s despite only having one Division I commitment at the end of the year. They won the district tournament championship and, after losing the region title to Rossview, bounced back to whoop Henry County, taking two of three from Arlington on the road. Their Spring Fling win was an incredible 10-0 run ruling from Stewarts Creek. Their two losses were by a combined 2-0 in heartbreaking fashion. But the ending didn’t sour the path, and it goes down in the books as a great season ever for Clarksville High. Clarksville Academy’s Harrison Cassle is on the record. Photo by Casey Gower All County Team Designated Hitter: Scotty Dean, senior, Rossview. .383 AVG, .503 OBP, 44 hits, 30 R, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 10 HR, 48 RBIs, 8 SB. Catcher: Korbin Reynolds, sophomore, Clarksville. .476 AVG, .556 OBP, 1.136 OPS, 60 H, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 39 RBIs, .980 fielding%, 45.45 CS%. First Base: Brady Cooper, Junior, Rossview. .447 AVG, .594 OBP, 34 hits, 10 doubles, 2 HR, 13 RBIs, 26 R. Second base: Gavin Dufault, Sr., Clarksville. .327 AVG, .525 OBP, .888 OPS, 36 hits, 3 doubles, 15 RBIs, 18 SB, .968 fielding%, 76 assists. Short stop: Harrison Cassle, sophomore, Clarksville Academy. .428 AVG, 46 hits, 10 doubles, 2 HR. Third Base: Cole Smith, senior, Clarksville Academy. .399 AVG, 47 hits, 10 doubles, 6 triples, 3 HR. Clarksville Academy’s Cooper Wallace prepares for a catch in the outfield. Photo by Casey Gower outfield: Cooper Wallace, senior, Clarksville Academy. .465 AVG, 51 hits, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR, 34 SB, 0 errors. outfield: Jordan Johns, senior, Montgomery Central. .396 AVG, 1,035 OPS, 38 hits, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 15 RBIs, 24 R, 17 SB. outfield: Cade Steiner, senior, Northwest. .420 AVG, 21 SB. Rossviews Hezekiah Scott (7) pitches against Collierville on Wednesday in the first game of their best of three sectional series. Photos by Robert Smith Pitcher: Christian Henderson, Junior, Clarksville. 69.2 IP, 9-2, 1 save, 50 Ks, .603 ERA, .833 WHIP, .195 BAA Pitcher: Collin Rittenberry, senior, Clarksville Academy. 8-2, 1.07 ERA, 67 Ks. Pitcher: Hezekiah Scott, Junior, Rossview. 61.1 innings, 6-2, 1 save, 65 Ks, 1.94 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, .203 BAA. Pitcher: Chip Harris, senior, Clarksville. 49.2 IP, 6-3, 51 Ks, 1.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, .170 BAA. Pitcher: Cannon Rice, senior, Rossview. 47.1 innings, 6-2, 1 save, 63 Ks, 2.51 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, .154 BAA. Chris Collins lands for a pitch. By Ryan Vinson Honorable Mentions clarksville: Layton Trice, eldest; Porter Murff, freshman; Brady Davis, Jr. Clarksville Academy: Max Cassle, senior. Kenwood: Gabriel Michelena, freshman; Furio Burac, senior. Central Montgomery: Gabe Eddington, junior; Cord Heflin, senior. Northeast: Chris Collins, senior. North West: Isaiah Ludlow, senior; Davis Ludlow, eldest; Tyler Phillips, eldest; Hunter Swanson, junior; Bricen Moore, sophomore. Rossview: Brody Prairie, junior; Reid Leonard, eldest; Drew Morehead, junior. western creek: Braden Canaan, senior; Leo Muniz, freshman.

