Sports
Australians tell England star Ollie Robinson ‘that’s not how we play cricket’
Australians tell England star Ollie Robinson ‘we don’t play cricket like that’ after he bellowed ‘f*** off, f****** p****’ at Usman Khawaja as the Ashes turn ugly
Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor wondered if the ‘world is upside down’ as he discussed the outrage that Ollie Robinson’s celebrations caused in some parts of the Australian media overnight.
The England quickly gave Usman Khawaja a false farewell on day three of the first Ashes test in Edgbaston.
Robinson appeared to say to Khawaja, F*** off, you f***ing p***k after dismissing him for 141, the first of three wickets he took as the tourists collapsed to 386 all.
His fiery celebration was criticized by Australian reporters and Lalor was asked about it by former England captain Michael Atherton ahead of day four on Sky Sports.
“Has the world been turned upside down, Michael?” The Australian’s journalist joked when Atherton asked if he was “whining” about Robinson’s celebration.
Australian journalist Peter Lalor joked that he was surprised by how aggressive and brash England have been so far in this Ashes series.
Ollie Robinson made no apology for his rude goodbye to Usman Khawaja
Lalor (second from left) discussed the incident on Sky Sports with former England captains Mike Atherton (left) and Nasser Hussain (right) and former Aussie cricketer Mel Jones
“I’ve arrived in England, the sun is shining, you play aggressive cricket and you’re brash.
“And yes, we don’t like you talking to our Usman Khawaja like that. Nigel Farage tried it last week and now Ollie Robinson has.
‘He [Khawaja] is the sweetest boy on the team.’
Lalor also noted that he was surprised by the ECB to allow Robinson to enter the press after day three, rather than opting to remove him from the line of fire to avoid further controversy.
“The ECB has made a very interesting decision,” he said.
They brought Ollie Robinson out for the press conference and as a captain you know Mike, normally kids away from the media in a situation like this.
“When I saw him come out, I thought he was going to say, ‘It’s all a misunderstanding, I got a little carried away.’
But he doubled. Not only did he double down, but he blamed Ricky Ponting. He was 11 when Ricky Ponting last played Test cricket. I mean, what’s happening there?’
Robinson seemed to say to Khawaja, F*** off, you f***ing p***k after you fired him
The Aussie opener was bowled for a tremendous 141 on day three of the first Test at Edgbaston
Robinson says Khawaja should be able to handle his reaction as it’s part of the game
During his post-game press conference, Robinson was far from apologetic: I don’t really care how it is perceived. It’s the Ashes, his professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle?’
Atherton then pointed out that the uproar in parts of the Australian media was somewhat ironic given Australian cricket’s long tradition of brash characters on the pitch such as Rod Marsh, Ponting and Jeff Thompson.
Lalor acknowledged the point with a smile, before firing back: “We have gone through the enlightenment. That’s the old Australia, we are the new Australia.
‘That’s not how we play cricket and that’s our Uzzie. Leave him alone.’
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12210551/Australians-tell-England-star-Ollie-Robinson-dont-play-cricket-like-that.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wyndham Clark Wins 123rd US Open Golf Championship – Deadline
- ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo’s cause of death revealed
- Australians tell England star Ollie Robinson ‘that’s not how we play cricket’
- Giorgio Armani and Zegna present fluid elegance for the next hot season as Milan Fashion Week ends | National
- Trey Seeks Opinions on Regulatory Sandbox Framework to Foster Telecommunications Innovation, ET Telecom
- Intel and German government agree to expand scope for wafer…
- PTI Chief Visits Latif Khosas Residence, Demands Strict Measures Against Attackers
- Fox News Channels Bret Baier tells Donald Trump you lost the 2020 election
- Uddhav Thackeray mocks Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur violence and US visit
- Film on Erdogan presented in Moscow
- Menpora Dito accompanying President Jokowi to watch the excitement of FIFA Indonesia matchday against Argentina
- Street fairs blending entertainment, culture and arts attract modest attendance