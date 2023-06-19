Australians tell England star Ollie Robinson ‘that’s not how we play cricket’

Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor wondered if the ‘world is upside down’ as he discussed the outrage that Ollie Robinson’s celebrations caused in some parts of the Australian media overnight.

The England quickly gave Usman Khawaja a false farewell on day three of the first Ashes test in Edgbaston.

Robinson appeared to say to Khawaja, F*** off, you f***ing p***k after dismissing him for 141, the first of three wickets he took as the tourists collapsed to 386 all.

His fiery celebration was criticized by Australian reporters and Lalor was asked about it by former England captain Michael Atherton ahead of day four on Sky Sports.

“Has the world been turned upside down, Michael?” The Australian’s journalist joked when Atherton asked if he was “whining” about Robinson’s celebration.

Australian journalist Peter Lalor joked that he was surprised by how aggressive and brash England have been so far in this Ashes series.

Ollie Robinson made no apology for his rude goodbye to Usman Khawaja

Lalor (second from left) discussed the incident on Sky Sports with former England captains Mike Atherton (left) and Nasser Hussain (right) and former Aussie cricketer Mel Jones

“I’ve arrived in England, the sun is shining, you play aggressive cricket and you’re brash.

“And yes, we don’t like you talking to our Usman Khawaja like that. Nigel Farage tried it last week and now Ollie Robinson has.

‘He [Khawaja] is the sweetest boy on the team.’

Lalor also noted that he was surprised by the ECB to allow Robinson to enter the press after day three, rather than opting to remove him from the line of fire to avoid further controversy.

“The ECB has made a very interesting decision,” he said.

They brought Ollie Robinson out for the press conference and as a captain you know Mike, normally kids away from the media in a situation like this.

“When I saw him come out, I thought he was going to say, ‘It’s all a misunderstanding, I got a little carried away.’

But he doubled. Not only did he double down, but he blamed Ricky Ponting. He was 11 when Ricky Ponting last played Test cricket. I mean, what’s happening there?’

Robinson seemed to say to Khawaja, F*** off, you f***ing p***k after you fired him

The Aussie opener was bowled for a tremendous 141 on day three of the first Test at Edgbaston

Robinson says Khawaja should be able to handle his reaction as it’s part of the game

During his post-game press conference, Robinson was far from apologetic: I don’t really care how it is perceived. It’s the Ashes, his professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle?’

Atherton then pointed out that the uproar in parts of the Australian media was somewhat ironic given Australian cricket’s long tradition of brash characters on the pitch such as Rod Marsh, Ponting and Jeff Thompson.

Lalor acknowledged the point with a smile, before firing back: “We have gone through the enlightenment. That’s the old Australia, we are the new Australia.

‘That’s not how we play cricket and that’s our Uzzie. Leave him alone.’