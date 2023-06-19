The transfer from Jackson State football to Colorado does not worry Wilkerson





Sy’Veon Wilkerson followed Deion Sanders and Co. not just from Jackson State to Colorado football, just to say he played at the Power Five level. The former All-SWAC running back says he has high goals as he prepares for his third program in as many years. He says his main goal is to lead the Pac-12 and the FBS in haste. He’s so fixated on it that he keeps a screenshot of last year’s best rushers in his phone to motivate him. “It’s been my lock screen for the past three months, so I see that every day,” Wilkerson told Thee PreGame Show. “It will be different at the end of the season.” That’s quite a bit of confidence from a player who has never played at that level. The running back began his career in 2021 at Delaware State, where he led the MEAC in rushing attempts as a freshman (220), while finishing second with 848 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He left DSU after the season and entered the transfer portal, hoping to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. He had a coffee in West Virginia in the spring of 2022 before making his way to Jackson State. Sy’Veon Wilkerson started the season on the bench, but rushed for 141 yards and two scores against Grambling State early in the season to become the featured defenseman. He breathed much-needed life into Jackson State’s 2022 football game as he rushed for 1,152 yards and nine touchdowns. So it’s clear that Wilkerson has done well during his first two college hiatuses. But they were in the FCS – not the FBS. But Wilkerson is confident his game will translate. “I always knew I could play at this level. I’m not really trying to prove anybody wrong, I’m trying to prove I’m right,” said Wilkerson. I don’t care what other people say I see what other people say but I’ve gotten to a point in my life where in high school I don’t care what people say I go out and do my thing no matter what people say.” Wilkerson says he is not concerned about the opinion of those who point out that he has been in the transfer portal almost as often as he has been in the backfield. For him, it’s about making the most of every opportunity presented to him. “Because at the end of the day, nobody matters except how I feel, how my mom feels, how Jesus feels — that’s what really matters at the end of the day,” Wilkerson said. “People are going to talk all the time. I’m just trying to put myself in the best position for 10, 15 years. The transfer from Jackson State football to Colorado does not worry Wilkerson















