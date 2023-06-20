Jay goes to work on tennis courts, Hollandstrong, tennis teams hold fundraiser





JAY The city leaders have developed a schedule for in-kind work to replace the tennis courts on the grounds of Regional School Unit 73. Another fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday to make the match needed for a scholarship. In April 2022, Jay voters authorized the Select Board to approve the use of city labor and equipment for a $9,000 in-kind contribution to the Hollandstrong Tennis Court Project. Voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls also approved $45,000 through taxes, $15,000 from each city, to help with the project. The Hollandstrong Community Foundation and Spruce Mountain High School tennis teams are hosting a Community Yard Sale, Farmers Market and Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a rain date on Sunday, at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay at 12 Tiger Drive. It is on Route 4. All proceeds will be used to match the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry through the Land and Water Conservation Fund $206,624 grant to the project. Our goal is to get it done for $450,000. We pledged $339,000 with the Land and Water Conservation Fund 50/50 grant match, donations and in-kind labor, according to Deb Roberts of Livermore. She and her family started the foundation in honor of her son Michael Holland, 25, of Wilton, along with 32 crew members who died at sea when the SS El Faro sank during Hurricane Joaquin near Crooked Island, Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015. Prices have risen since Roberts first raised money to rebuild the tennis courts. When the Jay Select Board discussed the in-kind work before putting it on the ballot last year, it was considered that the work would be valued at $9,000. RSU 73 originally called for proposals in February but was unable to award a contract due to a funding delay. According to Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, the district expects to file a new request this fall with work to be completed next summer. While waiting for that to be done, and to fulfill the city’s in-kind contribution, city leaders are proposing that the Public Works Department complete the removal of the lights currently in place, including the pedestals, posts, and wiring. The crew would also remove the track’s current surface and transfer equipment to and from RS Pidacks Inc. into Livermore for processing to reclamation, restoring the clearing for the third lane which would be about 30 feet by 200 feet, then seeding and mulching the disturbed soil. area. All hours for both manpower and equipment are tracked and accounted for according to Federal Emergency Management Agency rates The new tennis courts will be available to students and community members. Go to www.hollandstrong.org or [email protected] To view the event on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/104972525960390/?ti=ls. Deadline to reserve a spot is Wednesday. Hollandstrong will also have a 20-by-30-foot tent filled with yard sale items that can be purchased by donation.







Loading…. ” Previous Franklin Memorial Hospital will continue obstetric service, deliver babies if the license changes Next one ” New art studio opened in Lisbon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2023/06/19/jay-to-start-work-on-tennis-courts-hollandstrong-tennis-teams-holding-fundraiser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos