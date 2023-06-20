Sports
Stanley Cup final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets
Music blared from speakers outside the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility as kids ran around with hockey sticks and hit a ball into some nets. Pizza was available nearby.
A similar scene played out a week later a block from the Florida Panthers arena for the Stanley Cup finals, with young fans playing on an inflatable ice rink under palm trees.
The final between Vegas and Florida showed the benefits of ball and roller hockey in many US markets, with or without professional teams, where ice is hard to come by. The NHL launched a street hockey program earlier this year to break down barriers to the sport, aiming to generate interest in the game even at more casual levels.
The influence of our teams going south, and you’re seeing the players being called up from California, Texas and Florida, and you’re already seeing that influence, said former player Andrew Ference, who, as part of his job, has the NHL Street- program leads. with the competition. It’s a great success story that some NHLers are coming from those areas, but imagine how many kids are left out. … There are so many children and families that will not be able to overcome some of those barriers that are needed in those cities.
Barriers range from cost and time commitments to the competitive nature of youth sports and even many families who think they don’t belong in hockey. Sports stakeholders are trying in many ways to break down those barriers, and street hockey is one of the last attempts.
Ference, who played more than 1,000 NHL games as a defenseman from 1999-2015 and won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins, was lucky to have outdoor ice available half the year growing up in Edmonton. Still, he thinks many future pros spent more time playing street hockey on driveways and dead ends during their formative years.
All I did when I was a kid was play hockey: Literally come home from school, go outside, play with my friends, said retired goaltender Andrew Raycroft, who joined Ference at an NHL Street event in Boston last weekend. It’s the easiest way to get into the game. Certainly the cost of skates, sticks, ice age in the city, it’s really tough. But you can still love the game and play the game.
As Commissioner Gary Bettman said, the more kids play hockey, in any form, the better it is for the growth of the game. His oldest grandson, Matthew, is a New Jersey high school state champion with a net in his family’s driveway, and his 5-year-old grandson takes skating lessons.
Going out on the ice to skate is more difficult in some places.
According to Arena Guide, a site that tracks indoor and outdoor rinks in North America, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, Arizona and Oklahoma, only 41 combined many of them have larger arenas that are not suitable for youth hockey. USA Hockey’s last annual report counted just over 6,000 players in those six states combined, which is less than North Carolina alone thanks to growth spurred by the hurricanes that have played there since 1997.
Stay up to date with the Tampa Bays sports scene
Subscribe to our free Sports Today newsletter
We send you news and analysis every day about the Bucs, Lightning, Rays and Floridas football teams.
More rinks are being built in other NHL markets like Dallas, Las Vegas and Tampa, which bodes positive signs for the future, according to Bettman, who also pointed out how popular ball hockey has been in North America for some time.
That’s why Ference said he and his colleagues aren’t trying to reinvent what street hockey is, just adding more structure to the old tradition of knocking on doors to see if enough neighborhood kids are around for a pick-up game. But for a sport built on a team-oriented attitude, with attention to detail and discipline ingrained from a young age, it’s not about copying that.
We don’t have to try and just put ice hockey on the street, basically take off the skates and put the exact same culture on the street, said Ference, now director of social impact, adult and fan development for the NHL. Instead, let the kids doing the program figure out what they want it to look and feel like: What kind of moves do they want to do during a breakout? What kind of music do they want on the playlist?
In short, make hockey fun.
Ference said the league took inspiration from AND1 basketball, snowboarding and video games to try and see what elements of youth interest, culture and creativity could be derived from them. Basketball and winter sports have evolved because of this, and video games are about kids being able to try something without practice, communicate with friends, and make mistakes, more so than on the ice in organized hockey.
The idea is to create an enjoyable environment, similar to flag football, where the pressure is off, yet opens a new gateway to hockey.
Hopefully a lot of the crossover athletes who watch it get to see something cool and want to try something new, Ference said. They don’t put their lives into it, but you can create a lot of casual fans that way and people who interact well with hockey. They may not all be the complete diehard, but many of them will now be introduced to a sport that they wouldn’t in the past.
Boston AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen contributed to this report.
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter for daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.
Never miss the latest news with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage Twitter And Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tampabay.com/sports/lightning/2023/06/19/nhl-street-hockey-golden-knights-florida-panthers-stanley-cup/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations at Beijing talks | News
- Greeley Stampede adds The Nerveless Nocks to daily lineup
- Stanley Cup final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets
- Mops, Yarns and Cardboard Boxes Inspired JW Anderson for Spring 2024 – WWD
- Stark faces delisting from the stock exchange
- How Mansfield is marking Windrush’s milestone Mansfield District Council
- Boris Johnson: MPs vote on Partygate report
- 7 Actors Who Could Replace Henry Cavill As Superman In The DC Universe
- Jay goes to work on tennis courts, Hollandstrong, tennis teams hold fundraiser
- Jane Seymour, 72, looks ageless in a plunging dress to deliver a special message
- UN HRC53: United Kingdom statement on the situation of human rights in Sudan
- Japanese Emperor Visits Indonesia – Taipei Times