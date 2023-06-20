Superstar paddlers serve the community

Table tennis idols play a role in the grassroots push

Team China stars Fan Zhendong (left) and Chen Meng show off their skills and interact with local residents of Beijing's Laoshan East community last Friday as part of a nationwide campaign to promote basic table tennis.

Children and seniors in a Beijing neighborhood were in a dreamland when table tennis queens Ma Long, Chen Meng, Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha visited them on Friday.

The superstars were among the national team players to show off their skills and transfer their ping pong expertise to the residents of the Laoshan East community as part of a campaign to promote grassroots table tennis.

The locals were more than excited to serve and return to their idols, while Ma was clearly relishing the chance to contribute to the country’s massive fitness push.

“Activities like this show why Chinese sports are getting stronger and stronger because we have a great foundation at the grassroots level,” said Ma, the reigning Olympic men’s singles champion.

“I’m so happy to see so many people supporting us. It’s really great to be able to teach them. An activity like this is a great opportunity to interact and a great way for people to learn from us.”

The 34-year-old legend was also hugely impressed by the level of play of the residents.

“There are actually some very good table tennis players that go under the radar in the communities. We hardly ever play outside, so I’m not even sure I could beat them on these outdoor tables.”

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Rural Development and China’s General Administration of Sports, Friday’s event kicked off a nationwide campaign to “introduce table tennis to communities and parks.”

“I have visited many schools and communities and I am very happy to see the growing popularity of table tennis in China,” added Ma.

“I always enjoy sharing my knowledge and giving advice on how to train better and avoid injuries. I really like the atmosphere here. It’s a working day today, but still so many people showed up to talk to us.”

Wu Wanxu, 55, was one of the lucky locals to play alongside the stars of Team China, teaming up with Ma in a men’s doubles match against one of his neighbors and none other than world number 1 Fan Zhendong.

“I have been playing table tennis for more than 20 years and it is a great honor for me to work with Ma Long,” Wu told China Daily.

“When I found out I was going to get this opportunity, I watched a lot of videos of their matches to prepare myself. When you play against them, you can feel how their skills are on a whole different level.”

“I follow almost all their games, including the recent World Championships in Durban. After today’s game, I will be more motivated to continue playing the sport.”

Another resident, Xing Zhijin, also found the day an inspiring experience. Xing told China Daily that watching Team China in action in the 1970s sparked his 40-year love affair with table tennis and his passion for the sport continues to this day.

“I was very honored to team up with Sun Yingsha in mixed doubles. All the young players who came here today are my young role models,” said Xing.

“I was thrilled when I heard they were coming to our community. I will continue to follow all of their matches and keep my passion at the table.”

There was no shortage of young rowers at Friday’s event either, with 9-year-old Zhang Xurui enjoying the chance to return to Olympic women’s singles champion Chen Meng.

“I’ve practiced table tennis for two years. It’s unbelievable that I played against Chen Meng today,” Zhang told China Daily.

“I’m so excited. Chen Meng took it easy with me and served softly. I watch all the games of the Chinese players. I just saw them on TV at the world championships in Durban. I love them all. It’s crazy that they are here.”

Over the next three years, the GASC plans to facilitate the construction and upgrade of sports facilities in communities and parks across the country. In both urban and rural areas, efforts are being made to establish a “15-minute fitness circle”, referring to the time it takes residents to get to amenities from their homes.

“Table tennis is a sport loved by Chinese people, and Team China has a glorious history. The sport also has a huge fan base in China, and amateur play is thriving in both rural and urban areas. That’s why we invited Team China here today, and why we want to introduce the sport to more communities and parks,” said GASC official Zhao Aiguo.

“One of the great advantages of table tennis is that it is so accessible. All you need for a match is a table, two bats and a ball. Especially in old communities with limited public spaces, table tennis is still a great way to keep fit .” .”

