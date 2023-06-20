Two Husky Men’s Crews went to Henley Royal Regatta





The Washington men’s rowing team will send two teams to compete in the 176th Henley Royal Regatta, which kicks off June 27 in Henley-on-Thames, England. The Huskies will row in the Temple Challenge Cup, for college eights, and in the Prince Albert Challenge Cup, for college coxed fours. Here’s an overview: Men’s events: The Temple Challenge Cup (8+) 32 Entries starts on Tuesday, June 27

Prince Albert Challenge Cup (4+) 16 registrations starts on Wednesday 28 June The draw for the 2023 regatta will take place on Saturday 24 June and will determine the schedule for the regatta. At Henley, teams are matched in match races and compete in a knockout tournament on the 2,112m race track on the Thames. In each case, the winning teams continue until a champion is named in each category. While other teams have to qualify for their places in the field for two events, Washington got a place in the final draw in both classes and does not need to qualify. The regatta hosts an excellent live video stream of all events on the YouTube channel. Once the draw has taken place, the full schedule will be posted on this page, as well as linked on UW Rowing’s various social media channels. Washington has a long history with Henley, who began taking up women’s racing in 2000.

Although the regatta itself is much older, first held in 1839, the UW has made history on the Thames for over six decades. Sixty-five years ago, on the UW’s maiden voyage to Henley, Washington’s ’58 men’s squad lost in the Grand Challenge Cup Finals, but the Huskies got their revenge on the Trud Leningrad Club (the Soviet national team) a few weeks later, in the historic Moscow rematch, one of the most important events in the history of UW athletics. In 1977, Washington’s men won the Grand Challenge Cup, the top prize at Henley, beating the British national team (rowing as the Leander and Thames Tradesmen). The Huskies were the first American college team from a non-Ivy League school to win Henley’s oldest and most highly regarded trophy. In 2018, a UW men’s eight won the Temple Challenge Cup for the third time, breaking the event record by five seconds. Washington’s men also won the Prince Albert Challenge Cup in 2015. Last year, a long roster of UW men’s and women’s teams competed at Henley, with a UW four-in-a-two men winning the Visitors’ Challenge Cup. Huskies at Henley History Here is a list of UW wins at the Henley Royal Regatta: 1977 Grand Challenge Cup (Men’s Eight)

1977 Visitors Challenge Cup (coxless four men)

1981 Ladies Challenge Plate (Men’s Eight)

2000 Henley Prize (Eight Women)

2003 Ladies Challenge Plate (Men’s Eight)

2010 Temple Challenge Cup (Men’s Eight)

2012 Temple Challenge Cup (Men’s Eight)

2015 Prince Albert Challenge Cup (coxed four men)

2018 Temple Challenge Cup (Men’s Eight)

2022 Visitors Challenge Cup (coxless men’s four)

Other appearances: 1958, 1973, 1984, 1995, 1997, 2013 Note: UW alumni have competed and won numerous times at Henley, rowing for clubs other than UW. The above list includes only those crews that won their trophy under the University of Washington name.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohuskies.com/news/2023/6/19/mens-rowing-two-husky-mens-crews-headed-to-henley-royal-regatta.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos