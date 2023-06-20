QB commit drew attention to the Elite 11 showcase





South Carolina football quarterback commitment Dante Reno is already a beloved fighting cock, even though he won’t be officially enrolled at the University of South Carolina until this winter. The 4-star gunfighter has endeared himself to Carolina fans with his enthusiasm for his future school and his relentless efforts to recruit other players into the 2024 class. Reno is so engrossed in Gamecock’s recruiting news that he himself has been underestimated as a player. Fans got a reminder of just how good the New England product can be when he received an invitation to the Elite 11 quarterback showcase in Los Angeles, an annual event that approximately 20 top quarterback recruits are invited to participate in. While in LA, Reno showed off some impressive tools that should excite South Carolina football fans and worry future opponents. According to Breakaway data‘s Ball Score, a composite of a quarterback’s average pitch speed and average pitch release speed, Reno was the 4th most impressive quarterback among all elite signal callers at the Elite 11 showcase. The @breakawaydata Ball Score combines a QBs average speed (MPH) and average release time (seconds) from 12 throws made on the BreakAway station. The higher the score, the faster and faster the ball is delivered. Top 10 #Elite11 Wednesday’s Final B/A Ball Scores Are Here! pic.twitter.com/UVxshGR07G — Elite11 (@Elite11) June 16, 2023 Reno is the son of Yale football head coach Tony Reno, and the younger Reno showed off his “football IQ” by performing well in the class portion of the Elite 11 showcase. An elite understanding of the game is essential for quarterbacks, and it looks like the Gamecocks are bringing in a quarterback who has that understanding in spades. Reno will play his upcoming senior season at Cheshire Academy in Massachusetts and will face high-level competition in New England. His teammate at Cheshire Academy, 4-star linebacker Elijah Newby, is also considering the Gamecocks. Reno will be an early student at the University of South Carolina after graduating from high school this fall. The 2024 recruiting class has the potential to become a top-10 group in the country for the Gamecocks.

