Hockinson hockey player first drafted by Spokane Chiefs after first year in Kelowna
Cade Barker / [email protected]
Brody Gillespie, a 15-year-old from Hockinson, was recently selected first overall by the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League in the US Priority Draft.
Gillespie is a center and forward who played his U15 season for RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna, British Columbia where he recorded 45 goals and 55 assists in just 61 games played.
“It’s great. I mean first overall, it’s just a number. So it doesn’t matter if you get called up last in the draft or first in the draft, it’s just how hard you have to work to get it Gillespie said. “So it’s just the beginning for me now, but I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”
It’s not common for a Clark County kid to play high-level hockey this early in life.
“My dad played a little hockey growing up and my parents are Canadian,” Gillespie said as he explained his inspiration for taking up the game of hockey in the Portland Metro Area. “So I sort of grew up around the game. I used to go to games in Portland… I always liked it growing up.
Gillespie first used a pair of skates when he was 2 years old and believes his first public hockey experience was when he was 3 or 4 years old, playing in Portland. Growing up, Gillespie attended Hockinson Elementary and Middle Schools until eighth grade when he decided to start his freshman year of high school in Kelowna.
“The weather is great and, I mean, there are lakes everywhere. Lots of water time and lots of hockey too,” Gillespie said of Kelowna.
He added that his season at RINK Hockey Academy had some rough moments, but his team finished second in Canada after losing in the finals in overtime.
“We have some great coaches and great teammates as well,” said Gillespie.
The reason for a serious hockey player to move to Canada is quite simple with the fact that there are hardly any opportunities for hockey in the Pacific Northwest.
“Based a bit on how little high school hockey there is in the Pacific Northwest at a higher level,” Gillespie said as one of his main reasons for traveling north across the border. “I started playing with the coach’s son in the spring, and his father is Jerome Iginla. So he was a Hall of Famer and he’s a big guy in the game.
Iginla played in the National Hockey League from 1996 through 2017. Iginla is back in NHL duty as a special advisor to the general manager of the Calgary Flames, which was announced on Thursday, June 15. He will still coach the RINK Hockey Academy.
“I came here to get better and he knows so much about the game, but I’ve only gotten better all year round,” said Gillespie. “And he is a big reason why I came here and have more of a challenge. I think because in Portland there wasn’t much hockey there and then you had to travel quite far to play decent hockey. So I think it was a good choice here just because we have rivals down the road and then we always travel across Canada and play with incredible teams.
Gillespie explained his love of going to WHL games and watching the Portland Winterhawks as a huge source of inspiration. He’s always wanted to play in the WHL, whether that’s Spokane, Portland, or one of the US Division teams close to home.
“I’m excited to experience different things and go to different places and see different people and see the opportunities that I have because I got opportunities to go to the U17 teams like the US team or like the world juniors and things like that. So I think this is the best route for me,” Gillespie explained at the start of his journey in the WHL.
