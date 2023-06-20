Local group hopes cricket will beat new athletes





It’s not baseball and local cricketers would like more people to discover the difference

THE DEER LAKE – When Gagandeep Singh first arrived in the Lac La Biche region last year, he found himself in a sporting landscape dominated by hockey and baseball, a far cry from his native New Zealand, where cricket is a national obsession. Determined to continue playing the sport he’s loved since he was six years old, Singh quickly made connections with a small group of local South Asian ex-pats, cricketers who came up with the idea of ​​creating a loosely organized sort of league. to target. “We have worked hard to grow the game in Lac La Biche and interest more people,” he said. “Since we don’t have a real cricket ground to play on for now, we’re using the sports fields at the Bold Center and try to have a few matches a week. To the uninitiated, cricket resembles baseball. And while there are certainly more than a few similarities between this historic British game and its American counterpart, as both sports use a bat and a ball, Singh makes it clear that the games really aren’t in the same ballpark – no pun intended. “People who don’t know anything about cricket have mistaken our game for baseball. While both sports have a batsman, instead of a pitcher, cricket has a bowler, who is responsible for throwing the ball,” he explained. What is Cricket? But what really sets cricket apart are both the technicalities and the rules of the sport. Cricket is played on grass in an oval shaped field. The fielding team has 11 players including the bowler. The batting team has two batters, one at each end of a 20-yard strip down the center of the oval. The fielders line up around the oval, including behind the batters…because batters can choose to hit the ball in any direction, including behind them. Each batter stands by a set of wickets that the bowler is trying to hit. A typical match is played over a period of 50 overs – each over consists of six balls bowled. “A batsman can be dismissed by being bowled out, meaning the bowler has hit the wicket, or anything hit gets caught, which again is similar to baseball,” said Singh. While cricket is an established and growing sport in many Canadian cities, it has yet to make a major appeal to the local sports scene, says Singh, who believes that as more people from cricket-playing countries such as India, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and others have their roots in rural Canada, the popularity of the game will grow. Singh would like to see municipalities eventually offer cricket clinics and equipment to residents interested in trying the sport. “I would like to see the county provide equipment such as bats and balls and nets to local children which will encourage more of them to take part in the game,” he said, adding that while cricket is a very popular half of sport – about all over the world, the game’s next superstars could come from a local neighborhood if more people become interested. “You never know, the next international player may well come from Lac La Biche.”

