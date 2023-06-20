Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets

Music blared from the speakers outside the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility while kids ran around with hockey sticks and hit a ball into some nets. Pizza was available nearby.

A similar scene played out a week later a block from the Florida Panthers arena in front of it Stanley Cup Final games, with young fans playing on an inflatable ice rink under palm trees.

The last between Vegas and Florida showed the benefits of ball and roller hockey many US markets, with or without professional teams, where ice is hard to find. The NHL launched a street hockey program earlier this year to break down barriers to the sport, aiming to generate interest in the game even at more casual levels.

The influence of our teams going south, and you’re seeing the players being called up from California, Texas and Florida, and you’re already seeing that influence, said former player Andrew Ference, who, as part of his job, has the NHL Street- program leads. with the competition. It’s a great success story that some NHLers are coming from those areas, but imagine how many kids are left out. There are so many children and families that will not be able to overcome some of those barriers that are needed in those cities.

Barriers range from cost and time commitments to the competitive nature of youth sports and even many families who think they don’t belong in hockey. Sports stakeholders are trying in many ways to break down those barriers, and street hockey is one of the last attempts.

ference, who played over 1,000 NHL games as a defenseman from 1999-2015 and won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins, was lucky enough to have outdoor ice available half the year growing up in Edmonton. Still, he thinks many future pros spent more time playing street hockey on driveways and dead ends during their formative years.

All I did when I was a kid was play hockey: Literally come home from school, go outside, play with my friends, said retired goaltender Andrew Raycroft, who joined Ference at an NHL Street event in Boston last weekend. It’s the easiest way to get into the game. Certainly the cost of skates, sticks, ice age in the city, it’s really tough. But you can still love the game and play the game.

As Commissioner Gary Bettman said, the more kids play hockey, in any form, the better it is for the growth of the game. His oldest grandson, Matthew, is a New Jersey high school state champion with a net in his family’s driveway, and his 5-year-old grandson takes skating lessons.

To get on the ice skating is more difficult in some places.

According to Arena guidea site that tracks indoor and outdoor rinks in North America, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, Arizona and Oklahoma collectively have only 41 larger arenas that are not suitable for youth hockey. USA Hockey’s latest annual report counted just over 6,000 players in those six states combined, which is less than North Carolina alone thanks to growth spurred by the hurricanes playing there since 1997.

More rinks are being built in other NHL markets like Dallas, Las Vegas and Tampa, which bodes positive signs for the future, according to Bettman, who also pointed out how popular ball hockey has been in North America for some time.

That’s why Ference said he and his colleagues aren’t trying to reinvent what street hockey is, just adding more structure to the old tradition of knocking on doors to see if enough neighborhood kids are around for a pick-up game. But for a sport built on a team-oriented attitude, with attention to detail and discipline ingrained from a young age, it’s not about copying that.

We don’t have to try and just put ice hockey on the street, basically take off the skates and put the exact same culture on the street, said Ference, now director of social impact, adult and fan development for the NHL. Instead, let the kids doing the program figure out what they want it to look and feel like: What kind of moves do they want to do during a breakout? What kind of music do they want on the playlist?

In short, make hockey fun.

Ference said the league took inspiration from AND1 basketball, snowboarding and video games to try and see what elements of youth interest, culture and creativity could be derived from them. Basketball and winter sports have evolved because of this, and video games are about kids being able to try something without practice, communicate with friends, and make mistakes, more so than on the ice in organized hockey.

The idea is to create an enjoyable environment, similar to flag football, where the pressure is off, yet opens a new gateway to hockey.

Hopefully a lot of the crossover athletes who watch it get to see something cool and want to try something new, Ference said. They don’t put their lives into it, but you can create a lot of casual fans that way and people who interact well with hockey. They may not all be the complete diehard, but many of them will now be introduced to a sport that they wouldn’t in the past.

NHL