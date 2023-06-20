Sunshine State Games | Press release





Orlando’s Chi Chan becomes the first table tennis player to win SSG Athlete of the Year

Sunshine State Games history was made at the epicenter of Florida Table Tennis, the Simpson Park Community Center, in Lakeland Sunday, when Orlando’s Chi Chan became the first table tennis player to receive a Sunshine State Games Athlete of the Year Award. Can (pictured right with SSG Table Tennis Sport Director, Brad Woodington) celebrated being named the 48th SSG Athlete of the Year since 2000 by winning silver medals in the Senior 50%2B and Open Division. Although Chan claims to play for fun, as he gets older and wiser, he has enough competitive advantage and skill to play in championships and often win. Both championship games, against Edis Osmanagic, of Jacksonville, in the Open Division, and Winston Dowridge, also of Jacksonville, in the Senior 50%2B Division, went to five games. Dowridge won two gold medals and a silver this weekend and will compete in the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, PA, in July. In the Open Championship, my opponent gave me some challenges, Chan said. I play what I call a fat, funky style. He was consistent enough to score in my way of playing. I play a lot against Winston and we always have good games. After playing competitively in his teens, Chan went through the stage of life experienced by many athletes 50 and older. Life happens, he said. He started playing competitively again 22 years ago when he moved from New York City to Florida. His first Sunshine State Games Championships took place in 2010 when he was a gold medalist in the Under 2300 division. He now plays at various tournaments in the state to support other clubs and athletes in the state. A championship was also celebrated by the SSG Taekwondo Grand Champion for world-class Black Belt Sparring, Luis Espinosa, a member and instructor of the 1AF Taekwondo Academy in Fort Lauderdale. Espinosa won the Senior Heavyweight Gold Medal to qualify for the Grand Champion Series, defeating Wilmer Bernandez, of Cape Coral, in the Championship Series, of all senior divisions, in the final match of the day. Now 23 years old, and a third-degree Black Belt, Espinosa has been training in Taekwondo since he was three years old. He was part of the 2016 USA Taekwondo Junior National Team that represented the USA at the World Championships in Canada. For Sunshine State Games results, visit www.sunshinestategames.com/results. The Sunshine State Games wrap up a busy month of June this weekend with the water polo championships at the Rosen Aquatic Center in Orlando. A total of 57 teams have entered to compete in age groups ranging from 12 and Under Mixed to Open Men’s and Women’s Divisions. Since April, more than 5,000 of Florida’s top amateur athletes have competed in 17 different sports across the state of Florida. The 2023 Sunshine State Games Polk County Festival was presented in partnership with Visit Central Florida Sports. The Sunshine State Games is an annual Olympic-style sports festival for amateur athletes of all ages. Now in its 44th year, dating back to 1980, the Sunshine State Games are the longest running State Games in the US. The 2023 Sunshine State Game is being held in partnership with the Gainesville Sports Commission, Central Florida’s Polk County Sports Marketing, Visit Lauderdale, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB), and Earl Enterprises.

