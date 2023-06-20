Sports
No. 1 Wake Forest stops LSU late in MCWS from continuing
OMAHA, Neb. — A few minutes after making the defensive play of the game, Bennett Lee delivered the goal that put Wake Forest on the inside track for the Men’s College World Series final.
The Demon Deacons came from behind to win a second consecutive one-point game at Charles Schwab Field, defeating LSU 3-2 on Monday night in the game that determined control of their group.
Wake Forest is 7-0 in the NCAA Tournament. It is the fifth national seed to win the first two games in the MCWS; three of the previous four reached the championship game, but only Miami in 1999 won the title.
“Every man is having the time of his life right now,” said closer Camden Minacci, who got the last five outs. “Who can beat us? It seems almost impossible. So the amount of fun we have is really incredible.”
Lee, the catcher for the Demon Deacons, made a spectacular play in the top of the eighth when he caught the bouncing pitch of third baseman Brock Wilken and tagged out Tre’ Morgan to tie the game.
“Brock Wilken made a great play to get to the ball, and Bennett was there with an incredible pick and tag under pressure,” said Wake coach Tom Walter. “It was a huge game in this ball game.”
After Danny Corona hit Thatcher Hurd’s breaking pitch down the right field line for a double in the bottom half, Lee followed with a single to left that brought home Corona.
Next up for Wake Forest (54-10) is a Wednesday meeting with the winner of a Tuesday game between SEC rivals LSU (49-16) and Tennessee. The Tigers defeated Tennessee 6-3 here on Saturday. The Demon Deacons would have to lose twice to be denied a spot in the Finals.
Wake Forest became the third team to start 2-0, with both wins in come-from-behind fashion, since the 2011 Men’s College World Series moved to Charles Schwab Field. It is also the third team to win the first two MCWS games despite also not leading going into the eighth inning, in 2013 at Mississippi State and in 1971 at Southern Illinois
LSU starter Ty Floyd limited the Demon Deacons to two hits and tied his career high with 10 strikeouts before losing command in the sixth inning. He walked the first three batters, prompting coach Jay Johnson to call on Hurd (6-3) to face the national home run co-leader in Wilken.
Wilken sent a ball up the middle for an RBI single and the tying run came home when Justin Johnson grounded into a double play.
The Tigers opened the score against Wake Forest starter Josh Hartle in the third. Tommy White singled in a run and scored from second base when Morgan tripled on a flyout that left fielder Adam Cecere lost in the sun.
Hartle pitched six innings and struckout nine batters to bring his season total to a Wake Forest-record 140.
The Demon Deacons turned the Tigers back in the eighth when things looked bad. LSU had runners on the corners with no outs after Morgan doubled down the line and advanced when Hayden Travinski reached on an error.
Wilken backhanded Cade Beloso’s grounder down the line, double pumped and bounced a throw to Lee, who tagged Morgan on a close play that stood at video review.
“As soon as the ball got hit, I ran,” said Morgan. “I knew he was going to have a tough pitch, so I tried to get over a bit to get in the way, but he made a great play.”
Lee said the stage was set during a mound visit when Walter told Lee to let Wilken know to throw home if the ball came his way.
“And then Beloso hits a little squibber, and that was actually a really good move from Brock,” Lee said. “He said the ball was literally still spinning in his glove when he went to throw it. And from my perspective, I’ve made millions of choices in my life and just adopted it.”
The inning ended when Wilken picked up a grounder by Gavin Dugas to start a double play.
Johnson, the LSU coach, said such a heavy loss could be disastrous, but he reminded his players that the Arizona team he coached in 2016 lost its second game at the CWS and then went on to win three straight games to win the championship. to reach the final. In 2017 Paul Mainieri’s LSU team lost its second game and also reached the final.
“I have all the confidence in the world in our team that we can do that,” Johnson said. “So let’s stick to what we’re doing. And if we do it right, then we’re good.”
This report uses information from ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press.
|
