Sports
Edgbaston 2005 replay on the cards, reaction
Almost immediately, thoughts turned back to Edgbaston 2005 on Tuesday morning, when England put Australia down 281 runs to win the first Ashes Test in an absolute thriller.
That year the target was 282 and it ended in one of the all-time best Test finishes with Australia just two runs away from a remarkable victory.
Now history could repeat itself with Australia at 3-107, needing 174 runs on day five to go up 1-0 at this year’s Ashes, a run already performing in spades.
The cricket community from both sides of the Ashes ledger has been enchanted by this year’s Test of Edgbaston, which pitted not just two rivals, but two cultures and philosophies against each other in a stunning war.
Now the opening fight gets the day five finale it deserves.
Former Australia opener and coach Justin Langer, who was involved in that 2005 Edgbaston thriller, told The Telegraph after playing: This series is about to rival the great Ashes of 2005.
Despite the result, of course, that was the best series I’ve ever played in. That series had it all and just like these last four days, the scene will be replaying an extraordinary Ashes.
There will be a few sleepless nights. How good is Test Cricket. Point.
Michael Vaughan, Australia’s 2005 opponent, offered a similar sentiment after the game, tweeting: Ashes cricket… it doesn’t get any better.
Colleague former England captain Sir Alastair Cook was also mesmerized and said further Test match special: What a days of Test Cricket. You couldn’t take your eyes off it.
Needless to say, if this indeed ends up being a repeat of Edgbaston 2005, the game will be down to the bone.
A result for both sides is certain unless the rain has to say and with seven wickets in hand, including the on-form Travis Head and unbeaten first innings century maker Usman Khawaja, Australia could avenge that defeat of 18 years ago.
However, Australia have not chased more than 280 in the fourth innings since November 2011 to win a Test match.
It’s just too close for Cook to call.
It’s exactly balanced. I can’t name it, but I’d probably just rather be in England’s position with the points on the board, he said.
Australian legend Ricky Ponting, captain on that day in 2005, was also unable to pick a winner.
There has been a back and forth between the two sides throughout the game, he said on Sky Sports. England were very dominant on the first day, Australia found a way to get back in and Khawaja was excellent.
Things are looking good at the start of this fourth innings, 50-0, and then Stuart Broad comes in with some big wickets his team needed. His team needed that spell and the series needed that spell because it seemed like he was slipping away.
You can’t predict anything. It lasts one inning.
