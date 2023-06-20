Sports
Florida football recruiting: Five star EDGE Jamonta Waller stakes as Gators continue recent hot streak
Five star lead Jamonta Waller committed to Florida on Monday, becoming the last in one barrage of eightcommitments within 72 hours for Billy Napier and his staff. Waller’s dedication moves the Gators to No. 3 in the 247Sports 2024 team rankings. Florida came in at number 22 last weekend.
In addition to Waller, Florida has secured the deployment of three-star offensive lineman Mike Williams, offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin, four-star tight end Amir Jackson, four-star defensive lineman Amaris Willaims, four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson, four-star star linebacker Aaron Chiles and defensive lineman Michai Boireau in the past three days.
Waller, the No. 28 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle from Picayune, Mississippi, chose the Gators over Auburn, Penn State, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, among others. Waller ranks as the No. 5 edge rusher and top-ranked prospect from the state of Mississippi. Last weekend he paid his official visit to Florida.
“It’s going to be a very special class,” Waller told 247Sportsafter committing. “Guys are steadily pouring in and I think if they see me come in it’s going to be a game changer and I’m going to take more dudes and bring The Swamp back to where it used to be.”
Sports recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna compares Waller to Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Brandon Graham in his scouting report.
‘Exhibits excellent knee flexion and hip flexibility from the edge. Demonstrates an explosive first step beyond the line of scrimmage in addition to excellent playing speed and pace in his pass rush. Demonstrates the ability to win with speed, suddenness and power at short distances. Proactive mover that plays with very little wasted movement. Each step has a purpose. Thick frame and explosive hands allow him to seal the edge. Flashes active run and chase ability, plus the ability to make plays down the line of scrimmage. Possesses the athleticism and suddenness to fall into cover situationally. High engined player who can influence the game with speed, power and athleticism from the edge.”
Florida has more than recovered from missing a few prized recruits. Last week, 2025 quarterback Austin Simmons was reclassified to enroll with Ole Miss for the 2023 season and Chauncey Bowens went to Georgia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/florida-football-recruiting-five-star-edge-jamonta-waller-commits-as-gators-continue-recent-hot-streak/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Florida football recruiting: Five star EDGE Jamonta Waller stakes as Gators continue recent hot streak
- What do you do if you hate your bridesmaid dress?
- Minutebook Founder Raises $3.5M To Automate Legal Work After Multiple Tech Exits
- Former Trump officials condemn handling of classified documents
- Trump asked why key administration players don’t support him
- In PM Modi’s latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’, valuable lessons for Manipur residents
- Turkey targets Balkan influence amid Serbia-Kosovo tensions
- Zack Snyder waited 20 years to make Rebel Moon | Entertainment
- When getting legal tech, focus on the issue and don’t get carried away by the “Glossy Objects:” panel.
- DC Fans Are Disgusted By 1 Flash Movie Cameo From A Dead Actor
- Edgbaston 2005 replay on the cards, reaction
- Giorgio Armani and Zegna Present Fluid Elegance for the Next Hot Season as Milan Fashion Week Wraps Up