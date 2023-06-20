Florida football recruiting: Five star EDGE Jamonta Waller stakes as Gators continue recent hot streak

Five star lead Jamonta Waller committed to Florida on Monday, becoming the last in one barrage of eightcommitments within 72 hours for Billy Napier and his staff. Waller’s dedication moves the Gators to No. 3 in the 247Sports 2024 team rankings. Florida came in at number 22 last weekend.

In addition to Waller, Florida has secured the deployment of three-star offensive lineman Mike Williams, offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin, four-star tight end Amir Jackson, four-star defensive lineman Amaris Willaims, four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson, four-star star linebacker Aaron Chiles and defensive lineman Michai Boireau in the past three days.

Waller, the No. 28 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle from Picayune, Mississippi, chose the Gators over Auburn, Penn State, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, among others. Waller ranks as the No. 5 edge rusher and top-ranked prospect from the state of Mississippi. Last weekend he paid his official visit to Florida.

“It’s going to be a very special class,” Waller told 247Sportsafter committing. “Guys are steadily pouring in and I think if they see me come in it’s going to be a game changer and I’m going to take more dudes and bring The Swamp back to where it used to be.”

Sports recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna compares Waller to Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Brandon Graham in his scouting report.

‘Exhibits excellent knee flexion and hip flexibility from the edge. Demonstrates an explosive first step beyond the line of scrimmage in addition to excellent playing speed and pace in his pass rush. Demonstrates the ability to win with speed, suddenness and power at short distances. Proactive mover that plays with very little wasted movement. Each step has a purpose. Thick frame and explosive hands allow him to seal the edge. Flashes active run and chase ability, plus the ability to make plays down the line of scrimmage. Possesses the athleticism and suddenness to fall into cover situationally. High engined player who can influence the game with speed, power and athleticism from the edge.”

Florida has more than recovered from missing a few prized recruits. Last week, 2025 quarterback Austin Simmons was reclassified to enroll with Ole Miss for the 2023 season and Chauncey Bowens went to Georgia.