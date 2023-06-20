Sports
Five Mitchell Athletes Earn Spots on Team South Dakota 2023-24 Hockey Rosters – Mitchell Republic
MITCHELL The 2023-24 rosters for Team South Dakota hockey were announced last week.
Mitchell had at least one representative on all three girls’ teams, with Reese Amick, Brynlee Sabres, Makenna Tronnes, and Tristen Zimmer all attending high school.
Tronnes and Zimmer were also named to the 16-and-under roster, while Gina Wyatt was the lone Mitchell representative on the 14-under roster. Mitchell had no representatives on the 14 or 16 and under boys rosters.
Below is a full list of Team South Dakota’s three girls teams for the 2023-24 season.
Secondary school
Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls
Reese Amick, Mitchell
Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls
Adriana Clark, Sioux Falls
Sioux Fornwald, Sioux Falls
Zoe Gorra, Sioux Falls
Emma Honner, Sioux Falls
Claire Larson, Sioux Falls
Janel Lloyd, Watertown
Raniesa Mattke, Aberdeen
Brynlee Sabers, Mitchell
Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen
Sawyer Tripplett, Brookings
Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell
Briella Van Dusseldorp, Brookings
Elizabeth Willett, Albert Leah
Paige Zimiga, Rapid City
Gloomy Zimmer, Mitchell
16 years and under
Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls
Miyah Foerster, Brookings
Kinzey Grendler, Brookings
Rebecca Harris, Sioux Falls
Harper Hendriks, Watertown
Brylee Kafka, Pierre
Lilyana Knutson, Sioux Falls
Rorius Quam, Brookings
Kayla Randall, Watertown
Anna Rasmussen, Brookings
Katie Reiss, Pierre
Kira Reppe, Watertown
Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen
Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell
Evan Woods, Rapid City
Paige Zimiga, Rapid City
Gloomy Zimmer, Mitchell
14 years and under
Scarlett Black, Sioux Falls
Brooklyn Byl, Sioux Center
Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls
Avery Dentlinger, Brookings
Lily Gorra, Sioux Falls
Emma Honner, Sioux Falls
Reese Kompelien, Sioux Falls
Anna Larson, Rapid City
Ava Lavinger, Pierre
Moriah Lincoln, Sioux Falls
Anistron Murray, Sioux Falls
Lily Murray, Watertown
Ashton Otteson, Brookings
Callie Pederson, Sioux Falls
Taylor Sorben, Huron
Sawyer Triplett, Brookings
Halle Watson, Sioux Falls
Gina Wyatt, Mitchell
Our editors occasionally publish stories under the name “Mitchell Republic”. Often the byline “Mitchell Republic” is used when rewriting basic news stories that come from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and require little or no coverage. Sometimes this byline is used when a news story has multiple authors or when the story is formed by putting together previously reported news from different sources. If external sources are used, it will be noted in the story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mitchellrepublic.com/sports/prep/five-mitchell-athletes-earn-spots-on-2023-24-team-south-dakota-hockey-rosters
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British billionaire Hamish Harding missing aboard Titanic submersible, family identified | british news
- Daily horoscope for June 20, 2023
- Five Mitchell Athletes Earn Spots on Team South Dakota 2023-24 Hockey Rosters – Mitchell Republic
- 35 vintage wedding dresses over the years
- Asian stocks mostly slide after US markets close for holiday – WBOY.com
- YouTube launches new premium 1080p on select Google TV devices
- David Cameron admits that not enough has been done to prepare governments for a pandemic like Covid-19
- Review: A YA novel that traces a teenage hero’s desperate journey after the earthquake in San Francisco
- UK lawmakers approve ‘Partygate’ report DW 19/06/2023
- US Open 2023 standings: Wyndham Clark overtakes Rory McIlroy for first major championship
- Julian Sands’ search has resumed in the California mountains
- Georgia State Junior Open tennis tournament ends at Rome Tennis Center at Berry College | Local news