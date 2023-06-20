Five Mitchell Athletes Earn Spots on Team South Dakota 2023-24 Hockey Rosters – Mitchell Republic





MITCHELL The 2023-24 rosters for Team South Dakota hockey were announced last week. Mitchell had at least one representative on all three girls’ teams, with Reese Amick, Brynlee Sabres, Makenna Tronnes, and Tristen Zimmer all attending high school. Tronnes and Zimmer were also named to the 16-and-under roster, while Gina Wyatt was the lone Mitchell representative on the 14-under roster. Mitchell had no representatives on the 14 or 16 and under boys rosters. Below is a full list of Team South Dakota’s three girls teams for the 2023-24 season. Secondary school Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls

Reese Amick, Mitchell

Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls

Adriana Clark, Sioux Falls

Sioux Fornwald, Sioux Falls

Zoe Gorra, Sioux Falls

Emma Honner, Sioux Falls

Claire Larson, Sioux Falls

Janel Lloyd, Watertown

Raniesa Mattke, Aberdeen

Brynlee Sabers, Mitchell

Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen

Sawyer Tripplett, Brookings

Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell

Briella Van Dusseldorp, Brookings

Elizabeth Willett, Albert Leah

Paige Zimiga, Rapid City

Gloomy Zimmer, Mitchell 16 years and under Madeline Abbott, Sioux Falls

Miyah Foerster, Brookings

Kinzey Grendler, Brookings

Rebecca Harris, Sioux Falls

Harper Hendriks, Watertown

Brylee Kafka, Pierre

Lilyana Knutson, Sioux Falls

Rorius Quam, Brookings

Kayla Randall, Watertown

Anna Rasmussen, Brookings

Katie Reiss, Pierre

Kira Reppe, Watertown

Rachel Siefken, Aberdeen

Makenna Tronnes, Mitchell

Evan Woods, Rapid City

Paige Zimiga, Rapid City

Gloomy Zimmer, Mitchell 14 years and under Scarlett Black, Sioux Falls

Brooklyn Byl, Sioux Center

Juliana Chan, Sioux Falls

Avery Dentlinger, Brookings

Lily Gorra, Sioux Falls

Emma Honner, Sioux Falls

Reese Kompelien, Sioux Falls

Anna Larson, Rapid City

Ava Lavinger, Pierre

Moriah Lincoln, Sioux Falls

Anistron Murray, Sioux Falls

Lily Murray, Watertown

Ashton Otteson, Brookings

Callie Pederson, Sioux Falls

Taylor Sorben, Huron

Sawyer Triplett, Brookings

Halle Watson, Sioux Falls

Gina Wyatt, Mitchell

