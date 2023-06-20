App State Soccer announces schedule for 2023





BOONE, NC App State Soccer has announced its fall 2023 schedule, which will culminate in eight home games, including five games against Sun Belt opponents in Boone. The Mountaineers are coming off an undefeated spring season with games against Virginia Tech and South Carolina, building on a fall 2022 campaign that saw App State more than double its winning total from the previous season by tallying the most Sun Belt wins since 2018. The Mountaineers open the regular season on Thursday, August 17, when they take on state foe Wake Forest at 7 p.m. in Winston-Salem. App State’s home opener is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 1 p.m. against George Mason. App State will also host High Point on Sunday, August 27 at 1 p.m. and Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, September 3 at noon to wrap up the home portion of non-conference play. The game against FGCU will be a senior day as the Mountaineers will honor the senior members of the squad with a pregame ceremony. The Black and Gold round out their non-conference schedule with road trips to Western Carolina on September 7, Radford on September 10 and Liberty on September 14. App State will also take on UT Martin in non-conference action on August 24. The Mountaineers open Sun Belt play with a game against Troy on Sunday, September 17 at 1 p.m. It’s Alumni Day at The Valley and all former App State men’s and women’s football players are invited to attend a pregame tailgate. Registration details will be provided at a later date. After heading to Conway, SC on September 20 to face Coastal Carolina, the Mountaineers will close out the month of September with back-to-back home games as they take on James Madison on Sunday, September 15 at 3 p.m. 24 and Georgia Southern on Friday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m After a road trip to South Alabama on October 5, the Mountaineers are back in Boone to take on Marshall on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. App State will then head out for a matchup with reigning Sun Belt champion Old Dominion on October 13 in Norfolk, Va. App State’s home final is scheduled for 6 p.m. on October 19, when it tangles with Southern Miss at The Valley. The Mountaineers wrap up the 2023 regular season with a pair of runs on the road, facing Arkansas State on Oct. 22 and Georgia State on Oct. 26. The Sun Belt Conference tournament will be played October 30 through November 5 in Foley, Ala. The Mountaineers will also play a few exhibition games ahead of their official opener on the road against Charlotte on August 5 at 7 p.m. and at home against Gardner-Webb on Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. A full 2023 football schedule including dates and times can be found below or viewed on our website. Date opponent time Saturday, August 5 in Charlotte (exh.) 7 p.m

Thursday, August 10 vs. Gardner-Webb (exh.) 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in Wake Forest

Sunday, August 20 vs George Mason 1pm

Thursday, August 24 at 5 p.m. at UT Martin

Sunday, August 27 vs. High Point at 1 p.m

Sunday Sept 3 vs Florida Gulf Coast 12pm

Thursday, Sept. 7 at Western Carolina TBA

Sunday 10 September in Radford 2pm

Thursday, September 14 at 6 p.m. in Liberty

Sunday, September 17 vs Troy* at 1:00 PM

Wednesday, September 20 in Coastal Carolina* at 7 p.m

Sunday September 24 vs James Madison* 3pm

Friday, September 29 vs. Georgia Southern* 5:30 PM

Thursday, October 5 in South Alabama* 7:00 PM ET

Sunday October 8 vs Marshall* 1pm

Friday, October 13 at Old Dominion* TBA

Thursday, October 19 vs Southern Miss* 7pm ET

Sunday, October 22 in the state of Arkansas* 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26 at Georgia State* at 6 p.m

October 30 – November 5 Sun Belt Tournament Foley, Ala. All times are Eastern * denotes SBC opponent

