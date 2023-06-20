County cricket: Surrey break records and look unbeatable in Championship | Cricket

Ball one: fun and fungibility

Surrey remain at the top of Division One after their extraordinary but curiously unavoidable chase for 501 at Canterbury, one of the top 10 fourth innings chases in first-class cricket. It was also an example of how different batting styles can complement each other, Kent’s bowlers presented different tactics and attitudes that ultimately proved interchangeable during the chase.

Jamie Smith had a lot of fun making 114 of 77 deliveries, an innings that acted like one of those camera lenses that bring a distant, barely visible object into focus. Ben Foakes pushed it further forward with a measured 124 off 211 balls, the Kent team weakening under the unrelenting pressure. Meanwhile, Dominic Sibley hit as in 1899 and set a record or two on his way to 140 not out in 20 minutes under 10 hours.

Each approach had its value, each did its job in the chase, each was equally hard on the bowlers. Substitutability is the quality of interchangeability and it is a glory of cricket that batters of such contrasting styles as Smith and Sibley can trade the bat and still move things forward. The former England opener isn’t the prettiest girl or boy at the ball, but he can always say he scored the winning point and didn’t he deserve it?

Ball two: Rhodes takes the wrong path

Warwickshire, who are 32 points behind the unelected champions, missed a chance to hang the Londoners after piling 571 for six against Nottinghamshire and giving himself all the time in the world to take 20 wickets.

The first 10 came in a rush, all six attacking Will Rhodes while packing a scalp. But then the sequel is forced, Joe Clarke gets a start, and all of a sudden it’s a lot of hard work. Three wickets had come in in just 26.1 overs, but only three more came in the next 126, as Clarke posted a double century, paddling the lower middle order in his wake.

Can you have too many runs in the first innings? Perhaps retiring with 100 less (471 in this case) forces a refusal to force the follow-on, buys a bit of peace for the bowlers and maybe allows the opposition to play a little more positively, knowing that a winning chase might be is. After all, a goal of 500-plus is achievable these days.

Ball three: Vilas finds Southport a home from home

Aside from the leaders, Lancashire are the only other unbeaten side in Division One, but they are still trailing in the bottom half of the table due to five draws. That said, they took their first win of the campaign in a sunny Southport to dash any remaining hopes Hampshire had of overhauling Surrey.

It is often noted that bowlers are the most important players in red-ball cricket, but this game was more decided by the batsmen, especially the internationals.

After the visitors collapsed in their first innings, Lancashire were nearly level, one down, at the end of the first day Phil Salt led the attack on 76, en route to a first Championship century for his county. Daryl Mitchell provided support with 68 and there were enough useful contributions elsewhere to secure a 232 point lead.

Inevitably, James Vince was at the center of the fight for Hampshire, but his side could not find the great partnerships they needed to regain lost ground on the first morning. Dane Vilas made short work of the goal, 140 was never enough on this fast-scoring outground and the Red Rose blossomed for the first time this season.

Ball four: White Rose also blooms

Riding on the wave of confidence from their T20 form, Yorkshire won their first championship game since the early weeks of last season, but they had to work terribly hard by a spirited Derbyshire side.

Yorkshire took a late victory in Derbyshire. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

After Matthew Fisher’s five wickets and more runs from Dawid Malan, the Tykes were 227 runs ahead with only six wickets to snare in the second innings when they faced Leus du Plooy and Haider Ali. The captain and Pakistan white-ball international spent the next 67 overs accumulating 277 runs and Yorkshire faced an awkward chase of 212 for that elusive win.