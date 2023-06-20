LIVE updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Nepal top after USA lose 4 wickets





Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifying Match 6 Preview Nepal led by Rohit Paudel will take on Monank Patel’s USA in Match 6 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Both teams lost their previous matches and are eager to grab that one crucial victory. Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Details Date and time: June 20, 12:30 p.m Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare Nepal vs USA ODI Head to Head Nepal v USA has played six ODI matches with Nepal winning 3, USA winning 2 and drawing one. Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualification Match 6 Weather Update It will be a clear day with a shining sun. The temperature will be around 26 degrees and no rain is expected. Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifying Match 6 Pitch Report The surface will be a good wicket to hit. There hasn’t been much movement in the games so far and once again the bowlers will have to work hard. Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifying Match 6 Live Streaming The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels, while live streaming will be available on Hotstar. Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Squads Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq

