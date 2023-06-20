Mayar Sherif says becoming the highest ranked Egyptian in tennis history is no coincidence

As Iga Swiatek navigated her way to a third Roland Garros crown and fourth Grand Slam trophy earlier this month, the 22-year-old Pole felt like the whole world was watching her.

Not only did she feel she had to live up to her title favorite status on her beloved clay court, Swiatek also had to fend off Aryna Sabalenka, who could have replaced her at the top of the table if the Belarusian matched her result in Paris. or even better gone.

It was perhaps the biggest pressure Swiatek had felt on the big stage and she passed the test with flying colors, dropping just one set en route to lifting the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

Her record at the French Open now stands at a remarkable 28-2 (93 percent) and she is 63-9 lifetime on clay court at the tour level.

On Monday, Swiatek will begin her 64th consecutive week as world No. 1 and will be able to face the turf season with much less pressure on her shoulders. Despite winning the Wimbledon junior title in 2018, Swiatek confesses to having limited experience on grass, which is reflected in her modest 6-5 surface win-loss record in main draw matches at tour level.

Less pressure at Wimbledon?

Her entire grass court experience on the professional tour amounts to less than half the number of victories she has at Roland Garros alone.

In a small roundtable following her triumph on Parisian clay last Saturday, Swiatek discussed her approach to the grass court and Wimbledon.

Basically I just want to stay unbiased before any grass season and just learn a lot, said Swiatek, whose best result at Wimbledon was a fourth round in 2021.

I feel like maybe there’s a little less pressure, but on the other hand, if I just go out on the court, I feel like I know how to play tennis and I know how to play on other surfaces.

On grass it’s harder sometimes and I still have a lot to learn, but I just feel like you go out on the court and don’t play like you should or like you could; so this thing creates more pressure.

But I would say the outside pressure, yes, it might be a little bit less, it depends on you guys and what questions you ask, she added, referring to the weight of expectations that the media often puts on her.

The grass season lasts only five weeks a year, and for a top player like Swiatek, who typically goes deep at the French Open and needs some extra rest after the clay court, it can only mean two tournaments, a warm-up and Wimbledon.

Swiatek will play next week (beginning June 26) in the WTA event in Bad Homburg, Germany, before heading to southwest London. Swiatek is aware that there are limited opportunities to get comfortable on grass.

Perhaps there will be an opportunity to play more matches, she said. But I’m pretty sure if I’m going to play these matches I’m going to feel a little uncomfortable. But I also trust that every year I will learn more and more and progress anyway. But it’s a short season, just three weeks, so the challenge is tough.

Staying consistent is a great achievement

This week, Swiatek tied Simona Halep at 11th on the WTA leaderboard for most weeks at the top of the rankings.

Since taking over the top spot on April 4, 2022, in the wake of Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement last year, Swiatek has been a constant force on tour. As No. 1 in the world, she has added eight more trophies to her cabinet, to bring her tally to 14, sometimes barely dropping games, let alone sets, on her way to the championship podium.

Yet, within this consistent 15-month period, Swiatek has also faced several challenges, both externally and internally.

Last season, her point total was more than double what her closest rival held. Two weeks ago, her margin was so narrow that she lost her No. 1 ranking within one defeat.

Last season she seemed untouchable. In this campaign, Australian Open winner Sabalenka and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina have raised the bar and advocated for the emergence of a Big Three in women’s tennis.

I would say at the start of the season this year I felt like I should play better in Australia as world number 1 and reach more rounds, and it wasn’t easy for me then to take it off and just play tennis and enjoy it, she said.

Last year I didn’t really feel like I was being chased because I felt like all the things that are happening were so new that I just focused on achieving.

That’s what I tried to do this year after Australia and I think it works.

Although the difference in points is smaller (between myself and the world number 2), I feel like it’s a great achievement for me to keep a consistent level with all that pressure. Because there is pressure; and you can see it on social media and everything.

A rivalry between three parties?

During Roland Garros, Swiatek regularly answered questions about Sabalenka and Rybakina approaching her and was not too keen on discussions about a new Big Three.

Last year I wasn’t even asked about other players and this year I actually asked a few times at every press conference even though they’re on the other side of the draw there’s nothing really connecting us in this tournament there is always something around that implies things are different, she said.

But you always have to come back to what you want to achieve, because it has nothing to do with other players, sometimes not even rankings. Because you want to win matches and tournaments, and the rankings go up afterwards.

After a historic 2022 season, Swiatek says she went home to Raszyn, Poland, and maybe went on the internet too much.

I read a lot, because I thought it would help me process what happened and end the season and start a new season, but maybe reading all that stuff was my idea, but it wasn’t the best idea, she said.

After beating Karolina Muchova in three close sets to reign supreme in Paris one more time, Swiatek said she will never doubt my strength again, given everything she has overcome to secure victory, including a thigh injury she a week before the French match ran up in Rome. Open.

The world No. 1 also said she doesn’t think too much about what she can achieve in the sport.

I don’t think I need any idea, I’ll just move on. My whole career, if you talk about victories, of course I will try to win as much as possible, but I will try to develop as a player. I don’t think we all know what our limits are unless we’re ready and really grown up, but I’m 22 so I really don’t know where my limits are, she said.