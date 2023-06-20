Learning on the fly: area girls playing field hockey | Sport

CADILLAC First they had to figure out how to hold the stick.

How do you get that ball from one field to another?

Add to that the fact that no one, not even the organizer, had any idea what they were doing and things were pretty interesting.

And have fun.

The Cadillac Girls Field Hockey program had its first meeting on June 10 with 20 high school girls learning the game on the spot.

The idea to play hockey came from a local family that devotes a lot of time to sports.

My daughters Hadley (Hilt) and Clara (Brown) just wanted to do something for fun, organizer Adam Hilt said. We talked about how high school sports get so demanding with year-round training and lots of expectations.

They wanted something that no one here does.

Enter hockey.

It is a sport not sponsored by the Michigan High School Athletic Association and the few clubs that exist for the sport are all downstate.

stickhandlingpro.com says field hockey is most popular in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. In the United States, there is also popularity in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states.

The biggest reason to do something that isn’t readily available in this area?

There’s no pressure.

When no one knows what they are doing, kids relax and just have fun.

It enables the girls who aren’t the typical athlete to be more inclined to try, Hilt said. No one knows what they are doing and there is no intimidation factor.

Hilt got together with Boon Sports Management, the group that runs the Wexford Civic Arena, and put out a grant for sticks, jerseys and equipment for the girls.

They received a grant of nearly $1,400 from the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle in May 2022, but ran out of time to get together last spring.

Hadley Hilt and Clara Brown, who will be seniors at Cadillac High School this fall, promoted the group around school as a way to have fun, learn about a sport, and not feel pressured to succeed at it.

Their June 10 meeting provided two teams and enough girls for a full game on the CASA fields. They started with an instructional period to learn some rules and how to use the equipment before scrimmaging.

They ate it and laughed at each other, Hilt said. They had to learn how to hold the stick and how to move the ball around the field.

They really supported each other and coached each other.

Hilt said the plan is to have one more group meeting this summer and then a few more when school starts at the end of August.

It’s really based on the girls’ drive and how much they want to do, he said. We’ll let them pilot the ship.

We want to take the pressure off and let them have fun.