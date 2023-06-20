Connect with us

Sports

Learning on the fly: area girls playing field hockey | Sport

Learning on the fly: area girls playing field hockey | Sport

 


CADILLAC First they had to figure out how to hold the stick.

How do you get that ball from one field to another?

Add to that the fact that no one, not even the organizer, had any idea what they were doing and things were pretty interesting.

And have fun.

The Cadillac Girls Field Hockey program had its first meeting on June 10 with 20 high school girls learning the game on the spot.

The idea to play hockey came from a local family that devotes a lot of time to sports.

My daughters Hadley (Hilt) and Clara (Brown) just wanted to do something for fun, organizer Adam Hilt said. We talked about how high school sports get so demanding with year-round training and lots of expectations.

They wanted something that no one here does.

Enter hockey.

It is a sport not sponsored by the Michigan High School Athletic Association and the few clubs that exist for the sport are all downstate.

stickhandlingpro.com says field hockey is most popular in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. In the United States, there is also popularity in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states.

The biggest reason to do something that isn’t readily available in this area?

There’s no pressure.

When no one knows what they are doing, kids relax and just have fun.

It enables the girls who aren’t the typical athlete to be more inclined to try, Hilt said. No one knows what they are doing and there is no intimidation factor.

Hilt got together with Boon Sports Management, the group that runs the Wexford Civic Arena, and put out a grant for sticks, jerseys and equipment for the girls.

They received a grant of nearly $1,400 from the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle in May 2022, but ran out of time to get together last spring.

Hadley Hilt and Clara Brown, who will be seniors at Cadillac High School this fall, promoted the group around school as a way to have fun, learn about a sport, and not feel pressured to succeed at it.

Their June 10 meeting provided two teams and enough girls for a full game on the CASA fields. They started with an instructional period to learn some rules and how to use the equipment before scrimmaging.

They ate it and laughed at each other, Hilt said. They had to learn how to hold the stick and how to move the ball around the field.

They really supported each other and coached each other.

Hilt said the plan is to have one more group meeting this summer and then a few more when school starts at the end of August.

It’s really based on the girls’ drive and how much they want to do, he said. We’ll let them pilot the ship.

We want to take the pressure off and let them have fun.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cadillacnews.com/sports/learning-on-the-fly-area-girls-playing-field-hockey/article_587c5f94-0ef7-11ee-8fbe-3b44ff1891aa.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: