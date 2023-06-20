Sports
Everything you need to know
The Ashes are on their way and Cricket 24 is almost here! If you enjoyed playing Cricket 22, you will definitely want to try the next game in the series.
Big Ant Studios returns with fresh mechanics, new licenses and players from different countries, as well as the Pro Team game mode, one of the best additions to the game.
So what can you expect with Cricket 24? Let’s find out!
Cricket 24 release date
Cricket 24 is still shrouded in mystery. Some retailers indicate that the game will be available from June 30, 2023. But others say it will be July 31. This disparity is concerning as the end of June approaches.
With little to choose between the two dates, players should just cross their fingers at this point and hope the game arrives soon!
What platforms is Cricket 24 available on?
Cricket 24 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Owners of consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One don’t have to worry about buying a previous generation version of the game as they can upgrade to the latest generation for free.
There will be a Nintendo Switch port, but the expected release date for this platform is November 2024.
For the rest of the platforms, players can already pre-order the game on Amazon for 49.99. But it seems there are no obvious bonuses for this, including the ability to play the game in early access, as there’s little time left before release.
Will Cricket 24 Get Cross Play Support?
In addition to Local, Cricket has 24 different Online Multiplayer modes in which you can complete different challenges. The developers were well aware that players would want to play these challenges with their friends, who will likely be using different devices to play, so the game can be played together on any platform using Cross-Play. The game also has Cross Progression support so you can play on different platforms with the same account.
Which licensed teams will be in Cricket 24?
Cricket 24 has the largest number of licenses of any cricket game ever released. Cricket fans look forward to IPL teams the most. Fortunately, some licenses are already available and five teams have been officially confirmed so far: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.
Also this year, Big Ant Studios was Sunrisers Hyderebad’s official partner for the IPL, but it is unknown if this team will be available in the game. Professional Indian T20 teams will be in the game, but the full list has not yet been revealed. Big Ant Studios is also working on getting Pakistan and PSL teams licensed, so we’ll most likely see them in-game. However, it has been confirmed that there will be licensed teams from countries such as Australia, England, New Zealand, Ireland and the West Indies. Many international teams will also be announced soon.
In addition to team licenses, Cricket 24 will have licenses for various tournaments such as The Ashes, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League. These tournaments are held in more than 50 official stadiums.
Cricket 24 Trailer
Cricket 24 will be released very soon and it’s pretty clear that players already want to see what the game will look like and what the gameplay will be like. At the same time, the trailer for Cricket 22 was released on the day of its release on December 2, 2021. Most likely, it will be the same with Cricket 24 and we will see the first trailer for this game on the day of its release. Edition.
That was all the information you needed to know before the release of Cricket 24. Big Ant Studios hasn’t yet listed all the licenses it’s managed to secure, but the information that is known is already exciting. We hope you found our article useful and learned everything you wanted to know about this sports simulator.
