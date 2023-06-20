On the renovation of Ross-Ade, a new coach and expectations | Football

Maybe you’ve been watching football since you could walk (like me).

Maybe you were never interested and you’ve never even been to a game. It may sound like the last thing you want to do at your new school to step into the beast of Ross-Ade Stadium. Maybe you’re used to the Friday night lights instead of watching football on Saturdays, or maybe, just maybe, you’re ready to ride or die for the Boilermakers all season long.

Either way, the upcoming season of Purdue football is going to be exciting and one you don’t want to miss.

Unlike in years past, Purdue is coming off a season defined by its success. The upcoming 2023 season is no longer a land reclamation project, a rebuild, or an attempt to prove Purdue football as a winning program.

The reigning Big Ten West champions are enjoying the momentum of an excellent season last year. The Boilermakers finished 8-4 in their conference and came out on top after beating Indiana University in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game Thanksgiving weekend, and they qualified for the Big Ten Championship, a first in American history. the program.

A new precedent has been set and expectations will be high.

Purdue’s football team, known as the Purdue Boilermakers, participates in the Big Ten Conference, one of the most competitive conferences in the country.

The regular season games are all about strengthening the team record, meaning every game counts to improve or worsen the final number of wins and losses that are on the team record at the end of the regular season.

Purdue would need to finish the regular season with the best record in the Big Ten West to return to the Big Ten Championship this year. If Purdue cannot retain its title as reigning Big Ten West Champions, the goal would be to reach the six win plateau to qualify for a bowl game.

Every team schedule in college football includes both home and away games, and the iconic home for Boilermaker football is Ross Ade Stadium. It’s where you experience the thrills of college football and become part of the rich tradition and spirit of Purdue athletics, which has a long and storied history.

The 2023 season opener will reveal the south end zone as a complete bowl, a highly anticipated addition to the stadium, which has been under construction since the end of the 2022 season. This game will also be the team’s long-awaited entrance from the new Tiller Tunnel.

The team’s entry onto the field is led by the Boilermaker Special, Purdue’s official mascot. It’s a bespoke locomotive in bright gold and black, it weighs about 5 tons and claims to be the world’s fastest, heaviest and loudest collegiate mascot. It is cared for and maintained by the Reamer Club.

On Boilermaker Free Ride Fridays you can ride for free with the Boilermaker Special Boilermaker. Pick-ups are for Stewart Center and drop-offs at Memorial Mall every 15 minutes, usually from noon to 4 p.m. on the Friday before game days.

Game days also provide the opportunity to witness firsthand the incredible performances of the Purdue All-American Marching Band. The repertoire spans a wide variety of music genres as it energizes the audience and leads the student sections down first with chants, the famous IU SUCKS chant, the Isley Brothers Shout between the third and fourth quarters and more.

The All-American Marching Band also features the large bass drum, known as the world’s largest drum, which is 10 feet high. His performances at halftime always impress alongside Purdue’s Golden Girl and Silver Twins (baton twirlers) and the rest of the color guard.

Also keep an eye out for Purdue Pete, the cheerleaders and the Golddusters dance team, Purdues, on the sidelines.

According to Purdue Athletics, tickets for one game for the 2023 season will go on sale through their website at a later date, so keep an eye on that page and use a student login if you want to buy tickets in the student area.

Student tickets can also be purchased in person at the Hayes Family Athletics Ticket Office at Mackey Arena.

You cannot re-enter Ross-Ade, so once your ticket has been scanned you will not be able to use it to re-enter once you have left.

There is also a clear baggage policy; clear bags or game day fanny packs are available at Discount Den, various stores around campus, or even on Amazon. Any bag larger than a wallet/clutch the size of your hand is not allowed.

Ross-Ade is packed with fans from all over the country on match day. Last year, the average attendance at a home game was 57,129. That is the highest average attendance since 2007 and 99.7% full.

It is a very vibrant atmosphere where you are surrounded by students, alumni and fans proudly wearing the old gold and black.

Sometimes there are themes, like last season’s Penn State blackout contest, and some of the older students will be dressed in Breakfast Club costumes, a fun tradition where students don a costume and wake up early to go on a pub crawl on the morning of game day. doing .

But usually, most people wear Purdue spirit clothes, and as the season progresses and the weather gets colder, you need to wrap up properly.

The Boilermakers will be managed by their new head coach, Ryan Walters. Walters enters his first season as head coach.

After a successful stint as Illinois defensive coordinator, Walters took his unit to the top 10 national rankings in 17 defensive categories, elevating them from the bottom of the barrel to one of the best units in the country in just two seasons and climbed the ranks. to the top of his profession as a head coach at just 36.

Walters is considered one of the best defensive minds in the country, and the employees behind him all have their own accolades and credentials. But one of the strengths of this coaching staff is the schemes they’ve been able to install for the Boilermakers, including the airstrike-style attack installed by Graham Harrell and the Walters defense he calls the airstrike.

As far as talent and names go, the No. 1 quarterback Hudson Card will start his first season with the Boilermakers hard this year. The former Texan was a four-star recruit from Lake Travis High in Austin, Texas.

After staying home with the Longhorns for a few years, Card made a move to Purdue after the 2022 season. Map keeps his balance in the pocket, he can swing it deep across the field, he’s remarkably accurate, and he’s mobile. Cards’ ability to run is what characterizes him as a dual-threat quarterback.

Running back Devin Mockobee also returns after his breakaway season last year. Known for his story as an anonymous walk-on of Big Ten rising star, Mockobee garnered national attention and became a fan favorite last season as the Boilermakers leading rusher. Mockobee broke the record for single-season rushing yards by a Purdue freshman in history and broke an additional record for most freshman 100-yard games.

Mockobee trips the defense with his running style. It can slip through the narrowest of openings. Cuts, breaking tackles, stiff arms, twisting and writhing and changing the direction of his run, Mockobees’ dynamism will be on display all season, alongside running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Dylan Downing.

The offensive line is anchored by center Gus Hartwig, who has started for Purdue since his first year at the position. Hartwig’s ability to read defenses and react quickly is what makes him such a standout. Last year, Hartwig was on the preseason waiting list for the 2022 Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the best center in college football, but his season was cut short with a knee injury.

Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa will also help keep the door closed for defenses rushing through or trying to get in.

On defense, outside linebackers Kydran Jenkins, Khordae Sydnor and Nic Caraway may have the highest ceiling of any position group. They should have both the talent and the ability to play all season and fire QBs.

You are invited as a class of 2027. Enjoy the season and Boiler Up!