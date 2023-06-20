Tennis star Frances Tiafoe becomes third black American in men’s top 10 | News





(CNN) Frances Tiafoe has become only the third black American to break into man tat 10 after winning his third career title on Sunday in Stuttgart. The 25-year-old equals the feat previously achieved by Arthur Ashe and James Blake. Speaking to reporters after his nerve-racking 4-6 7-6(1) 7-6(8) victory over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, Tiafoe said he was super emotional after rising to 10th in the world rankings . I’m a man who shouldn’t even be here doing half the things he does, Tiafoe said. And now when you say his name, you can say he’s top 10 in the world. So [that is] something that no one can take away from you and I will remember that forever. Hopefully I can drive it for a long time. Tiafoe has been heralded as the potential future of men’s tennis in the US and he’s starting to live up to those expectations. However, his journey to the upper echelons of elite tennis was not an easy one. His parents met in the US after leaving Sierra Leone and had twins together, Franklin and Frances. His father, Constant Tiafoe, began working at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Washington, D.C. in 1999, eventually moving into one of the vacant storage units while working around the clock. His two boys sometimes slept with him on a massage table, while their mother worked night shifts as a nurse. The unusual gateway to the sport gave Tiafoe the chance to develop his skills and after he started training at the facility, he hasn’t looked back. He turned professional in 2015, broke into the top 100 in the world a year later and then began to assert himself on the biggest stage. Tiafoe reached his first major quarterfinal at the Australian Open in 2019, before magically progressing to the semifinals of the 2022 US Open, his best Grand Slam performance to date. Tiafoe had to work for his historic performance and needed a thrilling tiebreak in the last set on Sunday to beat home favorite Struff. After finally crossing the line, the American celebrated in style before falling to the ground in disbelief. He was then handed a bottle of champagne which he popped open and sprayed onto those around him. I just want to start drinking, he joked during his court interview. Joining Tiafoe in the latest top 10 ranking is compatriot Taylor Fritz. It marks the first time two American players have made the men’s Top 10 since Mardy Fish and John Isner in 2012. The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

