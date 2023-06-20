Hartford HealthCare is making a donation to establish the Ice Hockey Fund





HAMDEN – Hartford HealthCare has donated the $250,000 principal grant to establish the Quinnipiac Ice Hockey Excellence Fund, according to an announcement made today by Quinnipiac Athletics. The fund is intended to strengthen support for the strategic initiatives of the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs.

Quinnipiac has built a legacy of extraordinarily successful men’s and women’s ice hockey teams with outstanding student-athletes who have won national postseason victories, said Quinnipiac President Judy D. Olian. I am very grateful to Hartford HealthCare for recognizing the overall excellence of the teams and for supporting their future. Jeffrey A. Flaks, president and chief executive officer of Hartford HealthCare, said this donation builds on the transformative, university-wide academic collaboration that HHC and Quinnipiac announced last year. The two partners are working together to grow the state health care workforce and create more opportunities for students in a wide variety of professions. Hartford HealthCares’ partnership with Quinnipiac University is designed to support students and provide opportunities to build the workforce of tomorrow, Flaks said. This important initiative will further support the well-being of student-athletes in the classroom and on the ice. Quinnipiac has an outstanding record on the national scene in both men’s and women’s ice hockey, including ECAC Hockey regular season and conference championship titles, and numerous NCAA Tournament appearances. The men’s ice hockey program has won the ECAC Hockeys Cleary Cup as regular-season champions in seven of the past 11 seasons. The Bobcats have also reached the NCAA Tournament nine times under head coach Rand Pecknold. In all, QU has won 12 Division I NCAA Tournament games and made three appearances in the Frozen Four, culminating in the program’s first national championship in April. The team will be honored on June 12 at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. The women’s ice hockey team recently completed a stellar 2022-23 season, tying a program record with 30 wins. The Bobcats reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time and won a first-round game for the second consecutive year under head coach Cassandra Turner. The coaches and student-athletes in our intercollegiate ice hockey programs are great representatives for Bobcat Nation with their accolades in the classroom, on the ice and in the community, said Greg Amodio, director of athletics. The Excellence Fund is an essential resource to help the programs remain competitive in terms of recruiting, academic support, student-athlete wellness, professional development and team resources. Pecknold said, “We are extremely grateful to partners like Hartford HealthCare. These funds will have a substantial positive impact on both the current and future success of our program as we continue to compete for championships. Turner was also grateful. Thank you to Hartford HealthCare for taking the lead in launching an important initiative for our hockey programs, she said. It is vital to our continued success to have the necessary resources to create an environment where we can develop our athletes, create a culture of winning and attract elite recruits. The Quinnipiac Ice Hockey Excellence Fund reflects the ongoing commitment of the university and its partners to continue to strengthen QU’s nationally renowned Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey programs. Those inspired to invest in the continued success of Quinnipiac men’s and women’s ice hockey student athletes can learn more at qu.edu/hockeyexcellencefund.

