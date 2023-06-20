Niantic launches ‘Rewarded AR’ for branded in-game AR advertising





June 20, 2023 Niantica provider of augmented reality (AR) technologies and the creator of Pokémon GO, recently announced that it is launching its new Rewarded AR ad format during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, for which the company is also the official AR partner. Rewarded AR ads is a new advertising product from Niantic, which uses a smartphone camera to immerse players in branded content in the real world around them. The AR ads are powered by the Niantics AR development platform, 8th wallwhich has been used by several leading brands to create WebAR marketing campaigns that, according to Niantic, have in turn engaged millions of people worldwide. Niantic is now offering Rewarded AR ads in real-world games like Pokémon GO. Players will have interactive experiences within these ad units as they move around the real world to unlock in-game rewards. Niantic stated that this, in turn, will help better reach players near key physical locations, delivering branded AR experiences that lead to improved funnel results. The company stated that Rewarded AR ads are designed to: Increase brand impact through compelling product stories;

Assisting with the purchase decision through AR visualisations; And

Stimulate conversion and sales by increasing the number of visitors in the store. To help streamline the AR ad development process, Niantic has partnered with key development agencies to provide brands with a fully managed creative production process. AR offers an exciting new way to engage people, driven by new innovation in spatial computing. The Niantics platform offers mobile augmented reality ad formats that blend seamlessly into the real world, said Erin Schaefer, VP of Sales and Global Operations at Niantic. Audiences can use rewarded AR ads to create immersive and enjoyable brand experiences, discover new products or take advantage of interactive features. This helps to better reach people near key physical locations, delivering immersive brand experiences that lead to better results. Circle Ks AR advertising success within Pokémon GO Niantic noted that early brand AR ad campaigns have shown strong performance, citing convenience retailer Circle K, which successfully tested Niantics Rewarded AR ads with the goal of increasing brand awareness and product consideration for its new coffee offering. Pokémon GO players saw the Rewarded AR ad as a floating balloon in the game. After tapping the ad and opening their mobile camera, players interacted with a 3D Circle K coffee cup that they placed in the space in front of them. After interacting with the larger-than-life product visualization, players were asked to pick up a physical cup of coffee at a nearby Circle K store. The Rewarded AR ad campaign resulted in an average 76% engagement rate and an average 95% completion rate for the experience, according to Niantic. We’re always looking for meaningful new ways to engage with our customers and give them compelling new reasons to make Circle K a part of their day, and our partnership with Niantic on Pokémon GO has opened up some exciting possibilities, said Margaret Barron, Vice President of Global Marketing for Circle K. Rewarded AR integrates Circle K into this wildly popular gaming environment with timely and relevant offers that increase brand awareness and loyalty, and we’re very pleased with the results so far. Niantic stated that its Rewarded AR ads help create deeper consumer engagement for brands, creating a stronger brand impact than static banners or video ads alone. In an early user survey conducted by Niantic this year, the company found that people preferred AR rewarded ads, with around 80% of players saying AR ads are a good idea. Niantic will showcase its Rewarded AR ads on the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this week. For more information on Niantic, the 8th Wall platform and the new Rewarded AR advertising solution, visit the company’s website website. Image credit: Niantic

Sam Sprig

Sam is the founder and editor-in-chief of Auganix. With a background in research and report writing, he has covered XR industry news for the past five years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.auganix.org/ar-news-niantic-launches-rewarded-ar-for-branded-in-game-ar-ads/

