LSU drops CWS game to No. 1 Wake Forest, 3-2 – LSU





OMAHA, Neb. Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the No. 1 National Seed Demon Deacons to a 3-2 win over No. 5 National Seed LSU Monday night at Charles Schwab Field. With the win, Wake Forest improved to 54-10 and the Tigers fell to 49-16. LSU returns to action Tuesday night to face Tennessee in a CWS rematch. The game is scheduled for a first pitch at 6:00 PM CT and will be broadcast on ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network. It was a great college baseball game, said LSU coach Jay Johnson. Hats off to the pitching on both sides. They got a clutch stroke there at the end and we didn’t. We are getting ready to leave tomorrow. Wake Forest reliever Camden Minacci (1-1) earned the win after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings. LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd (6-3) was charged with the loss after firing 3.0 relief innings and allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts. LSU started the scoring in the winning round with two runs in the top of the third. The frame began when left fielder Josh Pearson walked and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Third baseman Tommy White delivered an RBI single to give the Tigers their first lead of the game. First baseman Tre Morgan followed with an RBI triple to left field to score White and give LSU a 2-0 lead. LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd fired five scoreless innings to start his outing, but Wake Forest tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when third baseman Brock Wilken delivered an RBI single and scored a second run when second baseman Justin Johnson doubled. play with the bases loaded. Wake Forest scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth when DH Danny Corona doubled and scored on Lees RBI-single. Floyd worked five innings and gave up two runs on two hits with four walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts. Wake Forest starting pitcher Josh Hartle worked 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. I think it would be very easy to fall into the hole in disappointment, Johnson said. That’s a great college baseball game that we got the short end of. I have every confidence in the world in our team that we can recover from this. So let’s stick to what we do. And if we do it right, we’ll be fine.

