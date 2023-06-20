Kansas Football Signs Four-Star Safety, Adds Second Lineman For Class 2024





Football recruitment at the University of Kansas Once again, a weekend of football visits in Kansas led to some immediate commitments on Sunday. That timing took on additional significance for one recruit, Damani Maxson of Clear Lake High in Houston. Maxson posted that he went to Kansas on Father’s Day as a tribute to his own father, who passed away two years ago. “Since he introduced me to football, we had a plan to make it to college prom,” Maxson said in a video posted to his Twitter. “Even without you being here, I made sure to stick to the plan and follow the plan. Hey man, we made it!” Returning to Lawrence after an unofficial visit in April, the four-star safety – who is now tied with recently committed cornerback Jalen Todd as the highest rated player in the Jayhawks’ 2024 class, according to Rivals – is so good with current players and coaching staff that he decided to make his timely announcement. “(My dad and I) often bumped into each other,” Maxson told JayhawkSlant.com’s Jon Kirby. “We did. But man I miss him a lot. I know how important this is to him and to us as a family. So man I just know he would be so proud of me especially because the way everything happened, the way my life has been, the way my story is going, it’s been a tough journey. Maxson received offers from Division I of Arizona and Georgia as early as December of his sophomore year, and additional opportunities followed at schools like Arkansas, Michigan State and West Virginia, but he chose KU, which had offered him last September. A visit to Lawrence, he said, reinforced his idea that Kansas was on a “settled grind” and an upward trajectory. “I already knew Kansas was building something, so for the team that’s there right now, they know they’re building something, they know they’re going somewhere, I like that,” he told Kirby. The Jayhawks came in on Sunday and only had one lineman of their 11 recruits for 2024, but they made some progress on the offensive side of the ball when Kene Anene committed just a week after receiving his scholarship offer. “I knew this was the place for me because of the community surrounding them,” Anene told Kirby. “At my East Ridge school (in Minnesota), community is important, so to see that in Kansas is great. I also knew this was the right place because I felt a great connection when I interacted with other players.” The lineman has yet to receive a star rating from most of the major recruiting services, though 247sports projects him as a three-star prospect. Like fellow O-line recruit Harrison Utley, Anene had offers from service academies and Ivy League schools, though he could also have gone to Colorado State or a variety of Football Championship Subdivision programs (including North Dakota State, where its brother plays). Kansas was the first power conference school to make him an offer. The Jayhawks are awaiting decisions from six more prospects who just visited Lawrence as another group arrives this weekend. PREVIOUS POST Local softball star Bradney selected for Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Written by Henry Groenstein

