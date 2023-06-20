Sports
Aussie tennis star Jelena Dokic reveals horrible truth she hid in innocent photo at US Open
Former Wimbledon semifinalist Jelena Dokic has shed light on the harrowing truth behind a photo taken at the US Open during her teenage years.
In a very personal Instagram post, Dokic, now 40, revealed the distressing experiences she endured, including depression, social media abuse, body shaming and alleged violence at the hands of her father Damir throughout her career.
Dokic shared a photo of herself looking distraught at a press conference, explaining the torment she endured as a 17-year-old, after she was allegedly physically assaulted by her father a few weeks earlier.
“Young, 17 years old, in a media frenzy, knocked unconscious [sic] by my father just a few weeks earlier, trying so hard not to break down at the press conference,” she wrote,
“Dealing with my father’s public and drunken outbursts while the world judges me and the media has enough headlines.
“Only a few years before, grew up in poverty, no food on the table, no clothes, been a refugee twice, bullied, isolated, faced with racism.
“What followed only a few years after this photo was taken was that I almost killed myself.
Sad, broken, alone, in pain and deeply traumatized.
‘It made me who I am today and I’m proud of that.’
The Instagram post featuring Jelena Dokic’s seemingly innocent photo, in which the tennis star reveals she was knocked unconscious by her father a few weeks earlier
At her peak, Dokic rose to No. 4 in the world, but there was untold pain and trauma behind the scenes as she climbed through the rankings
Dokic is an outspoken advocate for women who have experienced domestic violence and mental health issues, publishing her first bookunbreakablein 2017 with the follow-up fearless:Finding the strength to thriveout on September 12.
Jokic emphasized in her post that behind every strong woman is a broken girl who has had to learn resilience and self-reliance.
Her reason for sharing her story is to encourage open discussion about mental health, suicide prevention, domestic violence, bullying and child abuse, in hopes of eradicating the associated shame and stigma.
“Behind every strong woman is a story that gave her no choice but to be strong,” she wrote.
And behind every brave woman are days when she was alone, broken, cried endlessly and helpless.
“There are lessons, battles, stories, and struggles she has fought alone.”
Dokic is now a media personality and published author and wants to share her experience to help other women who have been victims of abuse
Dokic has inspired women all over the world with her words of strength and she will release her second book on September 12
“There are deep scars and wounds that you can’t see that are on her heart and soul,” Jokic continues.
“Each scar and wound tells a painful story, but has made her who she is today. Wiser, stronger, braver.
“Everyone has a story to tell that we know nothing about.
“So please be kind and let’s talk openly about the real issues in this world, such as mental health, suicide prevention, domestic violence, bullying and child abuse.”
Dokic’s candid account of her mental health struggles and traumatic past garnered much admiration.
“It’s not easy to be open about things like this when you’re in the public eye. We are so lucky that you are strong and brave enough to be vulnerable and honest,” wrote Australian comedian Rosie Waterland.
“Keep sharing your amazing stories,” replied Big Brother Australia winner Regina Sorensen.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, domestic violence or domestic violence, please call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit their website. In case of emergency, call 000.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-12213085/Aussie-tennis-star-Jelena-Dokic-exposes-awful-truth-hiding-innocent-photo-Open.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New US Army regulations could cause more soldiers to fail body fat assessments
- Karan Johar’s obsession with Bollywood families continues
- Aussie tennis star Jelena Dokic reveals horrible truth she hid in innocent photo at US Open
- Blocking Innovation: How to Address the Skills Gap in the Cloud
- Narendra Modi | Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his historic joint address to the US Congress on June 22
- Who is Pooja, Sunny Deol’s wife?
- Kansas Football Signs Four-Star Safety, Adds Second Lineman For Class 2024
- Man Calls Underrated ‘Andhadhun’ and Bollywood Fans Hilariously Share ‘Hidden’ Gems
- Google Pixel Tablet review: It’s all about the dock
- Actor Paxton Whitehead dies at 85
- What time is stumps in The Ashes 2023? Start and end of the game explained
- Zegna’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection for men celebrates modern tailoring and the fluidity of fashion