Aussie tennis star Jelena Dokic reveals horrible truth she hid in innocent photo at US Open

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Jelena Dokic has shed light on the harrowing truth behind a photo taken at the US Open during her teenage years.

In a very personal Instagram post, Dokic, now 40, revealed the distressing experiences she endured, including depression, social media abuse, body shaming and alleged violence at the hands of her father Damir throughout her career.

Dokic shared a photo of herself looking distraught at a press conference, explaining the torment she endured as a 17-year-old, after she was allegedly physically assaulted by her father a few weeks earlier.

“Young, 17 years old, in a media frenzy, knocked unconscious [sic] by my father just a few weeks earlier, trying so hard not to break down at the press conference,” she wrote,

“Dealing with my father’s public and drunken outbursts while the world judges me and the media has enough headlines.

“Only a few years before, grew up in poverty, no food on the table, no clothes, been a refugee twice, bullied, isolated, faced with racism.

“What followed only a few years after this photo was taken was that I almost killed myself.

Sad, broken, alone, in pain and deeply traumatized.

‘It made me who I am today and I’m proud of that.’

The Instagram post featuring Jelena Dokic’s seemingly innocent photo, in which the tennis star reveals she was knocked unconscious by her father a few weeks earlier

At her peak, Dokic rose to No. 4 in the world, but there was untold pain and trauma behind the scenes as she climbed through the rankings

Dokic is an outspoken advocate for women who have experienced domestic violence and mental health issues, publishing her first bookunbreakablein 2017 with the follow-up fearless:Finding the strength to thriveout on September 12.

Jokic emphasized in her post that behind every strong woman is a broken girl who has had to learn resilience and self-reliance.

Her reason for sharing her story is to encourage open discussion about mental health, suicide prevention, domestic violence, bullying and child abuse, in hopes of eradicating the associated shame and stigma.

“Behind every strong woman is a story that gave her no choice but to be strong,” she wrote.

And behind every brave woman are days when she was alone, broken, cried endlessly and helpless.

“There are lessons, battles, stories, and struggles she has fought alone.”

Dokic is now a media personality and published author and wants to share her experience to help other women who have been victims of abuse

Dokic has inspired women all over the world with her words of strength and she will release her second book on September 12

“There are deep scars and wounds that you can’t see that are on her heart and soul,” Jokic continues.

“Each scar and wound tells a painful story, but has made her who she is today. Wiser, stronger, braver.

“Everyone has a story to tell that we know nothing about.

“So please be kind and let’s talk openly about the real issues in this world, such as mental health, suicide prevention, domestic violence, bullying and child abuse.”

Dokic’s candid account of her mental health struggles and traumatic past garnered much admiration.

“It’s not easy to be open about things like this when you’re in the public eye. We are so lucky that you are strong and brave enough to be vulnerable and honest,” wrote Australian comedian Rosie Waterland.

“Keep sharing your amazing stories,” replied Big Brother Australia winner Regina Sorensen.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, domestic violence or domestic violence, please call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit their website. In case of emergency, call 000.