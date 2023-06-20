Sports
PHOTOS: BC’s Best Fight at the Vernon Hockey Tournament
The county’s top hockey players born in 2009 showcased their talent over the weekend at the first-ever Up My Hockey (UMH) 68 Invitational Hockey Showcase.
Hosted by NHL alumni Jason Podollan, the tournament was a way to get more of the league’s top U15 players from across the county.
This concept came to me when I drove away disappointed by my experience at the county tournament in Penticton in May, said Podollan, who leads the UMH program as a mindset development coach. I felt the event could have been much better.
The idea of UMH 68 was conceived, hatched and executed in just 30 days, with 48 players from across the county congregating in Vernon for three days of competitive hockey.
Being an ex-pro myself, I tried to give these players a professional experience. The children had food and drink available to them, along with their own booth and name tags, Podollan explained. There were many wide eyes in the dressing room.
Three teams (black, red and white) of 16 players each played four games over three days.
Throughout the weekend, WHL and NHL scout evaluators sat in the stands, while former NHLers Jerred Smithson and Mark Ferner sat behind the bench to coach the teams. There was also a players’ banquet, where the children heard stories from a range of former professionals.
The event was broadcast on Facebook, with commentary from the current West Kelowna Warriors play by stage actor Trevor Miller.
The tournament’s leading run catcher was Vernon’s own Dominik Silbernagel, with six goals and five assists in just four games. His team (black) ended up winning the entire tournament, with a 3-1 record.
Each team played each other twice, Podollan said. It was more about competition between the players and gaining experience and being educated during their hockey journey.
Podollan was overwhelmed by the weekend’s success, his phone exploding with messages.
I’m super excited to grow this next year, he said. It’s going to be fun to market it for a full 12 months, instead of the 30 days I had for the first event.
He also thinks of the hope of creating more invites for the peewee level (ages 11-12) players.
The separation (of skill) is even greater at that level, so I’d like to grow it.
