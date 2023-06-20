Prada, Dior, LV, Lululemon in a frenzy to sign top Chinese athletes

The competition among luxury brands to get top Chinese athletes as representatives is driven in part by the rapid turnover of emerging celebrity idols and frequent backlash against superstar spokespersons sparked by scandals involving reputational issues such as tax evasion or illicit sex.

Prada last month named homegrown basketball player Yang Shuyu as its face for China, and Dior and Lululemon battled for the approval of the country’s first-ever Formula 1 driver in January this year. Zhou Guanyu.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old freestyle skiing Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu endorses more than 23 brands, including IWC and Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton. Domestic high-end brands, such as Erdos and Bosideng, are also diversifying their brand ambassador portfolios by partnering with Chinese Olympians.

By appointing athletes as brand ambassadors and celebrating China’s achievements in sports, luxury brands can create a sense of admiration and inspire consumers to embrace the brand as a symbol of China’s excellence, resulting in positive brand associations, Kim Leitzes , Managing Director of APAC at Launchmetrics Jin daily.

Riding the wellness wave

By partnering with athlete ambassadors, luxury brands are trying to find a new way to tap into youth trends and culture,” said Amber Wu, account director at creative digital agency Qumin.

Last year’s Olympics in Beijing helped raise the profile of the sport in China, and the Covid-19 pandemic increased citizens’ interest in exercise as health and wellness became a priority.

Consequently, sporting hobbies such as sour ball, skateboarding, frisbeeAnd country surfing have gained popularity and comfortable clothing styles that can be worn from work to the gym are rapidly gaining ground.

The Chinese sportswear market is expected to reach an estimated value $82.8 billion by 2024 of $52 billion in 2021.

Mixing and matching styles has become quite trendy among young consumers. They can combine sneakers and pants with a top from a luxury brand. Especially in the post-Covid-19 era, there is more fluidity in style, says Amber Wu Jin daily.

Luxury brands are expanding their offerings to embrace this trend. In February, Miu Miu created capsule collections with New Balance; last year, Dior partnered with Technogym to supply sports equipment; and in 2021, Hermes launched gym pop-ups focused on using scarves as a fitness aid.

Brands are raising awareness of these new products and engaging sports and fitness communities by capitalizing on the appeal of young athletes like Gu, who fit the country’s younger demographic.

Sporting fame vs. celebrity

While pinpointing a celebrity can help brands capture star fandom, successful athletes are influential on an international level.

Chinese consumers are proud to see Chinese ambassadors embraced around the world, and brands that leverage these influencers can develop a stronger emotional connection and loyalty, says Leitzes.

Sports personalities can help luxury brands adapt to China’s rising guochao trend and are often associated with positive, healthy values.

The spirit of athletics embodies an elevation of well-being and mental being, which resonates in the context of how the Chinese market and consumers are evolving in the post-pandemic phase, said Laurien Lee, CEO of Chinese media agency iProspect.

Choosing the right athlete

But sports personalities are not without their own risks.

A backlash in April this year involving an Olympic Chinese table tennis player Zhangjike and a sex tape raises questions about the trustworthiness of sports ambassadors, who were considered a safer option than singers, models and actors.

However, this incident hasn’t stopped brands like Prada and LV from shortlisting athletes for ambassadorships.

Laurien Lee suggests that brands exercise the same caution and discipline as they do when selecting brand ambassadors from other fields.

There are many factors to consider when identifying brand ambassadors, including athletes. Above all, luxury brands are looking for individuals with the right personality to work closely with, someone who will resonate emotionally with China’s complex and diverse consumer groups, she says.

Today, most brands look for the same people, such as Gu and Zhou, who can boast the most visitors. However, by pursuing a limited number of sporting personalities, luxury brands risk being drowned out by a multitude of recommendations.

Sports Ambassadors provide access to audiences other than celebrities. So brands need to align their campaigns with the values ​​these athletes represent.

Ultimately, it is essential to build a balanced and diversified ambassador portfolio.

“By maintaining a well-rounded and diverse group of brand ambassadors, luxury brands can effectively mitigate risk. By carefully selecting ambassadors from different fields and backgrounds, brands can minimize the potential impact of individual scandals and maintain a strong overall brand image,” concludes Leitzes.