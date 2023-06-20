Duke Announces 2023 Hockey Schedule





DURHAM Duke field hockey head coach Pam Bustin is pleased to announce Blue Devil’s 2023 hockey schedule. The regular season list contains 17 games, with eight coming up against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. The Blue Devils will host nine home games at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium, including a game against UConn for the first time since the 2013 NCAA Championship game. Duke will welcome Syracuse, Wake Forest and Louisville to ACC regular season games. Two warmups and a date with the Hoosiers in August The Blue Devils travel to VCU and North Carolina for a pair of scrimmages, August 17 and 20, respectively. Duke officially opens the 2023 campaign on August 25 against Indiana. It is the fourth meeting between the ACC and Big Ten foes and the first since a 3-2 setback for the Blue Devils in 2014. Five home games peak September After heading to College Park, Md., over Labor Day weekend for matchups against 2022 NCAA Semifinalists Maryland and Northwestern for the ACC/Big Ten Cup, Duke returns to Durham for a four-game homestand. Duke will host non-conference foes Longwood and Liberty, respectively, on September 8 and 10, before the ACC game kicks off the following Friday at 6:00 PM against Syracuse. eight-game win streak against Old Dominion Sunday, September 17. A weekend swing northeast for games at Boston College and Harvard marks the middle of the campaign, while a home game against Wake Forest on Sept. 29 closes out the month of September. Duke meets UVA twice in October The Blue Devils travel to William & Mary to open the month of October. Duke makes a return trip to Old Dominion State the following weekend for the first of two regular season bouts against Virginia and a non-conference bout at James Madison. Louisville arrives at the Bull City to close out Duke’s regular ACC home game on October 13, while Virginia comes to Williams Field for a non-conference bout between the conference opponents. Duke closes out the home schedule with a rematch of the 2013 NCAA Championship game against UConn. The Blue Devils are 3-1 all-time against the Huskies with the only loss in the title game coming 10 years ago. Duke travels to Tobacco Road for the regular season finale in North Carolina, Oct. 27. The Blue Devils are looking for their first victory over the Tar Heels since 2017. ACC Tournament in Charlottesville The 2023 ACC Tournament will take place in Charlottesville from October 31 to Nov. 3. The opening round and semi-finals are October 31 and November 1 respectively. The title game is on November 3 on Virginia artificial turf. For more information on Duke hockey, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “DukeFH. Duke Field Hockey Schedule for 2023 Day Date Opponent Place Time Thursday August 17 at VCU (Scrimmage) Richmond, Va. 5 p.m Sunday 20th of August in North Carolina (Scrimmage) Chapel Hill, NC 12 o’clock Friday August 25 INDIANA Durham, NC 16.00 hours ACC/Big Ten Challenge College Park, Md. Friday 1st of September at Maryland College Park, md. 5 p.m Sunday September 3 versus Northwest College Park, md. 12 o’clock Friday September 8 LANGWOOD Durham, NC 6 p.m Sunday September 10 FREEDOM Durham, NC 1 o’clock in the afternoon Friday September 15 SYRACUSE * Durham, NC 6 p.m Sunday September the 17th OLD GOVERNMENT Durham, NC 1 o’clock in the afternoon Friday September 22 at Boston College * Chestnut Hill, Mass. 5 p.m Sunday September 24 at Harvard Cambridge, Mass. 12 o’clock Friday September 29 WAKE UP FOREST * Durham, NC 6 p.m Sunday Oct 1 at Willem & Maria Williamsburg, Va. 12 o’clock Friday October 6 at Virginia * Charlottesville, Va. 5 p.m Sunday October 8 at James Madison Harrisonburg, Va. 1 o’clock in the afternoon Friday October 13 LOUISVILLE * Durham, NC 16.00 hours Sunday October 15 VIRGINIA Durham, NC 12 o’clock Sunday 22 October UCONN Durham, NC 1 o’clock in the afternoon Friday October 27 in North Carolina * Chapel Hill, NC 5 p.m Thu-Sun October 31-Nov. 3 at the ACC tournament Charlottesville, Va. To be determined #Good week

