Billy Napier turns Lane Kiffin into Baby Shark





When Austin Simmons switched from Florida football to Ole Miss, resident troll Lane Kiffin had a little fun at the expense of the Gators. And to be honest, it felt like a big blow to the Rebels, and all’s fair in love and war in the SEC. But as they say on TV, life comes at you fast, and in the space of just 58 hours, Billy Napier has relegated Kiffin back to the kiddie pool. Florida Football: Doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo When Simmons flipped, Kiffin took to Twitter to indicate that he was suddenly in a Tom Petty mood and tweeted a screenshot of some Tom Petty songs. He also retweeted an article that sent a bunch of Florida fans freaking out on various message boards. Now I watch a lot of professional wrestling myself, and Kiffin has all the mannerisms of a classic heel. But Kiffin is more like Roddy Piper, who never won the WWF title and only won the Intercontinental title once, than a heel like Triple H or, in modern times, MJF who have had their reign of terror. And in wrestling, once you figure out as a fan that a heel is never really going to win, you no longer fear them as a heel. That’s what happened to Kane and Bray Wyatt. And that’s what Billy Napier just relegated Kiffin to. With the effort of Jamonta Waller rounding out a string of commitments over the past two days, the Florida Gators now own the second-ranked 2024 league in the country. Ole Miss sits down on the 22nd. What’s amazing is that somehow Napier went from “Sunbelt Billy” in the space of 58 hours and was considered a guy who just can’t recruit until now something nasty happens in Gainesville. So while Kiffin may have had his moment, we’re constantly reminded that his arms are just too short to box with God. The Florida Gators play Ole Miss in 2024 at The Swamp. We hope Baby Shark has his popcorn ready.

