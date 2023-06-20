Sports
2023 All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf Team Announced
GREENSBORO, NC (TheACC.com) Wake Forests Rachel Kuehn is the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year and headlines the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team announced Tuesday.
Kuehn finished the 2022-23 season as the top ranked player in the ACC according to the Golfweek Women’s Collegiate Individual Rankings presented by StrackaLine. The Asheville, North Carolina native finished the year with a 70.53 scoring average and was named the 2023 ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. After tied for 28th in stroke play at the NCAA Championship, the senior all three of her match play combinations and led Wake Forest to the first-ever women’s national golf championship. Kuehn was also named to the Arnold Palmer Cup squad and a First Team All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). In class, Kuehn finished with a 4.0 semester GPA majoring in Business & Enterprise Management. Overall, she has a GPA of 3.69.
Thirteen of the 15 student-athletes who earned All-ACC honors this season also secured spots on the academic honors team, including ACC individual medalist Virginias Amanda Sambach and ACC Freshman of the Year Lottie Woad from Florida State.
Other players who have earned All-ACC and All-ACC Academic honors include: Kuehn, Lauren Walsh (Wake Forest), Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (Wake Forest), Emilia Migliaccio (Wake Forest), Mimi Rhodes (Wake Forest), Phoebe Brinker (Duke), Erica Shepherd (Duke), Savannah Grewal (Clemson), Annabelle Pancake (Clemson), Kayla Smith (North Carolina), and Jennifer Cleary (Virginia).
Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia had six awards, while Miami and Wake Forest had five. Eleven student-athletes were honored for the third time.
The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 and is awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average over one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s games.
2023 ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year
Rachel Kuehn***, Wake Forest, Sr., Business & Enterprise Management
2023 All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf Team
Bianca Sol Cruz, Boston College, Gr., Sports Administration
Canice Screene, Boston College, Jr., African Diaspora Studies
Cynthia Zhang, Boston College, Fr., Business Analytics
Savannah Grewal***, Clemson, Sr., Health Sciences
Annabelle Pancake***, Clemson, Jr., Health Sciences
Isabella Rawl, Clemson, Fr., Health Sciences
Katherine Schuster, Clemson, So., Marketing
Phoebe Brinker***, Duke, Jr., English
Anne Chen***, Duke, Jr., Public Policy Studies
Meghan Furtney, Duke, Sr., Psychology
Rylie Heflin, Duke, So., Sociology
Erica Shepherd***, Duke, Sr., Psychology
Andie Smith, Duke, Fr., Black
Alice Hodge***, Florida State, Jr., Finance
Kaylah Williams, Florida State, So., Psychology
Lottie Woad, State of Florida, Father, Sports Management
Gabriella Bentancourt, Louisville, So., Business Administration
Carmen Griffiths, Louisville, So., Exercise Science
Mairead Martin, Louisville, Gr., Sports Administration
Rylee Suttor, Louisville, Sr., Economics
Daniella Barrett, Miami, Sr., Psychology
Sara Byrne**, Miami, So., Accounting
Katherine Carman, Miami, Fr., not specified
Franziska Sliper, Miami, Sr., Finance
Elisa Villamizar, Miami, Fr., Finance
Crista Izuzquiza, North Carolina, Jr., Exercise and Sports Science
Krista Junkkari**, North Carolina, Sr., Psychology
Vilde Nystrom, North Carolina, Fr., Exercise and Sports Science
Riley Quartermain, North Carolina, So., Biology
Kayla Smith**, North Carolina, Sr., Exercise and Sports Science
Megan Streicher, North Carolina, Fr., Undecided
Isabel Amezcua, NC State, Jr., Communications
Natalie Armbruester**, NC State, Sr., Business
Jaclyn Kenzel, NC State, Jr., Chemical Engineering
Caitlin Whitehead, NC State, So., Business
Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame, Sr., Marketing
Caroline Curtis, Notre Dame, So., Master of Science
Montgomery Ferreira, Notre Dame, So., Psychology
Madelyn Jones, Notre Dame, Sr., Science Business
Chloe Schiavone**, Notre Dame, Jr., Marketing
Caroline Wrigley, Notre Dame, Sr., Economics
Jennifer Cleary***, Virginia, Jr., Commerce
Megan Propeck, Virginia, So., Commerce
Amanda Sambach**, Virginia, So., Kinesiology
Rebecca Skoler, Virginia, Jr., Public Policy and Leadership
Riley Smyth***, Virginia, Gr., Education without a degree
Celeste Valinho***, Virginia, Sr., Media Studies
Rebecca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech, Sr., Clinical Neuroscience
Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech, Fr., Mathematics
Tze Qing Ginnie Lee, Virginia Tech, So., Business Information Technology
Alyssa Montgomery, Virginia Tech, Sr., Human nutrition, nutrition and exercise
Rachel Kuehn***, Wake Forest, Sr., Business & Enterprise Management
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra**, Wake Forest, So., Psychology
Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest, Gr., Communications
Mimi Rhodes, Wake Forest, Jr., Communications
Lauren Walsh***, Wake Forest, Sr., Mathematics
* denotes number of All-Academic Team awards
ACC Women’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year:
2023 Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
2022 Amelia Williamson, State of Florida
2021 Gina Kim, Duke
2020 Not awarded due to COVID-19
2019 Virginia Elena Carta, Duke
2018 Leona Magurie, Duke
2017 Leona Maguire, Duke
2016 Daniella Darquea, Miami
2015 Celine Boutier, Duke
2014 Brittany Marchand, NC State
2013 Lindy Duncan, Duke
2012 Lindy Duncan, Duke
2011 Natalie Sheary, Wake Forest
2010 Alison Whitaker, Duke
2009 Amanda Blumenherst, Duke
2008 Amanda Blumenherst, Duke
Sources
2/ https://theacc.com/news/2023/6/20/2023-all-acc-academic-womens-golf-team-announced.aspx
