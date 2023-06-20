2023 All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf Team Announced





GREENSBORO, NC (TheACC.com) Wake Forests Rachel Kuehn is the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year and headlines the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team announced Tuesday. Kuehn finished the 2022-23 season as the top ranked player in the ACC according to the Golfweek Women’s Collegiate Individual Rankings presented by StrackaLine. The Asheville, North Carolina native finished the year with a 70.53 scoring average and was named the 2023 ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. After tied for 28th in stroke play at the NCAA Championship, the senior all three of her match play combinations and led Wake Forest to the first-ever women’s national golf championship. Kuehn was also named to the Arnold Palmer Cup squad and a First Team All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). In class, Kuehn finished with a 4.0 semester GPA majoring in Business & Enterprise Management. Overall, she has a GPA of 3.69. Thirteen of the 15 student-athletes who earned All-ACC honors this season also secured spots on the academic honors team, including ACC individual medalist Virginias Amanda Sambach and ACC Freshman of the Year Lottie Woad from Florida State. Other players who have earned All-ACC and All-ACC Academic honors include: Kuehn, Lauren Walsh (Wake Forest), Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (Wake Forest), Emilia Migliaccio (Wake Forest), Mimi Rhodes (Wake Forest), Phoebe Brinker (Duke), Erica Shepherd (Duke), Savannah Grewal (Clemson), Annabelle Pancake (Clemson), Kayla Smith (North Carolina), and Jennifer Cleary (Virginia). Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia had six awards, while Miami and Wake Forest had five. Eleven student-athletes were honored for the third time. The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 and is awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average over one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s games. 2023 ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year Rachel Kuehn***, Wake Forest, Sr., Business & Enterprise Management 2023 All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf Team Bianca Sol Cruz, Boston College, Gr., Sports Administration

Canice Screene, Boston College, Jr., African Diaspora Studies

Cynthia Zhang, Boston College, Fr., Business Analytics

Savannah Grewal***, Clemson, Sr., Health Sciences

Annabelle Pancake***, Clemson, Jr., Health Sciences

Isabella Rawl, Clemson, Fr., Health Sciences

Katherine Schuster, Clemson, So., Marketing

Phoebe Brinker***, Duke, Jr., English

Anne Chen***, Duke, Jr., Public Policy Studies

Meghan Furtney, Duke, Sr., Psychology

Rylie Heflin, Duke, So., Sociology

Erica Shepherd***, Duke, Sr., Psychology

Andie Smith, Duke, Fr., Black

Alice Hodge***, Florida State, Jr., Finance

Kaylah Williams, Florida State, So., Psychology

Lottie Woad, State of Florida, Father, Sports Management

Gabriella Bentancourt, Louisville, So., Business Administration

Carmen Griffiths, Louisville, So., Exercise Science

Mairead Martin, Louisville, Gr., Sports Administration

Rylee Suttor, Louisville, Sr., Economics

Daniella Barrett, Miami, Sr., Psychology

Sara Byrne**, Miami, So., Accounting

Katherine Carman, Miami, Fr., not specified

Franziska Sliper, Miami, Sr., Finance

Elisa Villamizar, Miami, Fr., Finance

Crista Izuzquiza, North Carolina, Jr., Exercise and Sports Science

Krista Junkkari**, North Carolina, Sr., Psychology

Vilde Nystrom, North Carolina, Fr., Exercise and Sports Science

Riley Quartermain, North Carolina, So., Biology

Kayla Smith**, North Carolina, Sr., Exercise and Sports Science

Megan Streicher, North Carolina, Fr., Undecided

Isabel Amezcua, NC State, Jr., Communications

Natalie Armbruester**, NC State, Sr., Business

Jaclyn Kenzel, NC State, Jr., Chemical Engineering

Caitlin Whitehead, NC State, So., Business

Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame, Sr., Marketing

Caroline Curtis, Notre Dame, So., Master of Science

Montgomery Ferreira, Notre Dame, So., Psychology

Madelyn Jones, Notre Dame, Sr., Science Business

Chloe Schiavone**, Notre Dame, Jr., Marketing

Caroline Wrigley, Notre Dame, Sr., Economics

Jennifer Cleary***, Virginia, Jr., Commerce

Megan Propeck, Virginia, So., Commerce

Amanda Sambach**, Virginia, So., Kinesiology

Rebecca Skoler, Virginia, Jr., Public Policy and Leadership

Riley Smyth***, Virginia, Gr., Education without a degree

Celeste Valinho***, Virginia, Sr., Media Studies

Rebecca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech, Sr., Clinical Neuroscience

Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech, Fr., Mathematics

Tze Qing Ginnie Lee, Virginia Tech, So., Business Information Technology

Alyssa Montgomery, Virginia Tech, Sr., Human nutrition, nutrition and exercise

Rachel Kuehn***, Wake Forest, Sr., Business & Enterprise Management

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra**, Wake Forest, So., Psychology

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest, Gr., Communications

Mimi Rhodes, Wake Forest, Jr., Communications

Lauren Walsh***, Wake Forest, Sr., Mathematics * denotes number of All-Academic Team awards ACC Women’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year: 2023 Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

2022 Amelia Williamson, State of Florida

2021 Gina Kim, Duke

2020 Not awarded due to COVID-19

2019 Virginia Elena Carta, Duke

2018 Leona Magurie, Duke

2017 Leona Maguire, Duke

2016 Daniella Darquea, Miami

2015 Celine Boutier, Duke

2014 Brittany Marchand, NC State

2013 Lindy Duncan, Duke

2012 Lindy Duncan, Duke

2011 Natalie Sheary, Wake Forest

2010 Alison Whitaker, Duke

2009 Amanda Blumenherst, Duke

2008 Amanda Blumenherst, Duke

